Brody Jenner Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Watch : Audrina Patridge Sounds Off on Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are staring at the blank page before them as they prepare for parenthood.

The former Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer are expecting a baby together, the couple announced Jan. 1. "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all," they said in an Instagram message. "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way [blue heart emoji] Happy new year!"

Along with the note, the duo shared a video from a recent doctor's visit, during which they got a chance to hear their baby's heartbeat.

After sharing the pregnancy news, Brody, 39, and Tia, 25, received a flood of well-wishes from fans, friends and family, including the reality star's mom Linda Thompson who wrote, "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard!"