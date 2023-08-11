The Complicated Aftermath of Anne Heche's Death

Watch : Anne Heche Laid to Rest 9 Months After Fatal Car Crash

In August 2000, Anne Heche got in the car and thought she was driving toward "a world that I thought I needed to escape to in order to find love."

But, describing the night she ended up hospitalized after her very public breakup with Ellen DeGeneres as a turning point in her lifelong struggle with mental illness, Heche told Barbara Walters in a 2001 interview she had realized then that this world had it all.

"I could not be more elated with my life," Heche concluded.

When she died a year ago at only 53, the rush was on to honor the award-winning actress whose personal struggles so often eclipsed her professional accomplishments while she was alive.

Yet from the weeks of speculation over what caused the shocking car crash that ultimately killed her to the battle to get her affairs in order after she was gone, even her death got complicated.