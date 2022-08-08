Anne Heche Is in Extreme Critical Condition and Remains in Coma Following Car Crash

Watch : Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles

A new update has been given regarding Anne Heche's condition following her terrifying car crash last week.

"At this time she is in extreme critical condition," the Six Days, Seven Nights actress' rep tells E! News. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

The rep added that she has a significant lung injury, which requires mechanical ventilation, as well as burns that require surgery.

On Aug. 5th, the 53-year-old Emmy winner was driving her blue Mini Cooper when it crashed into a Mar Vista home. The car was traveling at a high speed, so it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to The Los Angeles Fire Department.

Anne was treated on the scene and quickly transported to a hospital in critical condition after sustaining brutal burns from the incident, per the LAFD. The organization said Anne was able to speak to the first responders when they reached her.