Anne Heche “Not Expected to Survive” After Suffering Severe Brain Injury During Car Crash

Nearly a week after Anne Heche's car crash, a grim development has been shared amid her hospitalization.
In a statement to E! News on behalf of the 53-year-old's family and friends, the Donnie Brasco star's rep thanked everyone for their "kind wishes and prayers" for her recovery, including the "dedicated staff and wonderful nurses at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital."
The statement continued, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
Highlighting her extraordinary life, the statement noted, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work—especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."
News of Anne's health comes a week after she was involved in a car crash on Aug. 5. The actress was driving her Mini Cooper when it collided into a home in Los Angeles, Calif. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, so it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home."
The Men in Trees star was treated on the scene and quickly transported to a hospital in critical condition. On Aug. 8, her rep told E! News that the actress had slipped into a coma and did not "regain consciousness since shortly after the accident."
The development also comes less than 24 hours after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the Aug. 5 incident involving the actress was being investigated as a felony DUI traffic collision.