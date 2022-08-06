Anne Heche in "Stable Condition" After Being Injured in Fiery Car Crash

Watch : Anne Heche and Jason Isaacs Tell All on New Show "Dig"

Anne Heche is on the mend after suffering injuries in a horrific car crash in Los Angeles.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress rep told People that "Anne is currently in stable condition," adding, "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Twitter video that in the late morning of Aug. 5, a car was traveling at a high speed and "struck a house, burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," setting part of the building on fire and causing structural damage.

NBC Los Angeles confirmed Heche was driving her own car, a Mini Cooper.

The LAFD said almost 60 firefighters took more than an hour to put out the blaze and rescue the driver. Heche is seen talking to some of them in the footage. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the organization said.