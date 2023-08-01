Erin Foster Responds to Pregnancy Speculation

Watch : Erin Foster Is Ready To Be a Godmother to Kate Hudson's Baby

Erin Foster is thinking about adding to the Foster family tree.

On her July 31 Instagram Story, the actress—whose parents are David Foster and Rebecca Dyer—hinted about what she would be like as a mom, but quickly clarified that she's not yet expecting with husband Simon Tikhman.

"Can you imagine how insane I'm going to be as a MOTHER!?" Erin captioned a plane selfie with a crown emoji over her head. After the post sparked pregnancy speculation, she set the record straight in another pic: "Guys I'm not pregnant. I said WHEN!! Delete all your nice DM's to me."

Erin, 40, comes from a large extended family as her dad has been married five times.

The musician, 73, shares daughter Amy, 50, with ex B.J. Cook and welcomed Erin—as well as Sara, 42, and Jordan, 36—with his second wife Rebecca.

In 1991, David became stepfather to Linda Thompson's kids with Caitlyn Jenner (Brody and Brandon Jenner) and then, in 2011, became stepfather to his fourth wife Yolanda Hadid's kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid.