Inside Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's Dreamy Love Story

Watch : See Margot Robbie's Tour of Barbie's Dream House

Barbie and Ken's power dynamic remains a work in progress. As for Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's partnership...

Well, that's the stuff dreams are made of.

"I was the ultimate single gal," Robbie reflected to Vogue in 2016 about her bygone bachelorette days. "The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.'"

Nor did she push Ackerley around or take him for granted.

"And then it happened," Robbie continued, "and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"