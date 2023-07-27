Why Margot Robbie Didn’t Actually Audition for Barbie Role

Margot Robbie felt like a life in plastic was just right for her.
So, when it came to casting the role of the titular doll in Barbie, Margot, who also served as a co-producer on the film, stepped up for the role.
"I didn't actually audition for the role of Barbie," Margot told Teen Vogue in a video interview published July 24. "I produced the film, so I guess I cast myself."
However, Margot explained she made it "very clear" to Barbie's director Greta Gerwig that the filmmaker had creative control over who would land the role.
"I said to her when she said, 'Yes, I'll come on board,' 'I don't have to be in the movie,'" Margot continued. "I'm very passionate about making this as a producer, but I don't have to play Barbie or be in the movie in any capacity, I'm happy just to produce."
Greta, though, already had a fantastic vision in mind. "And she was like, 'No, I really wanna write this for you,'" Margot recalled. "And she wrote me an amazing part, so I'm very grateful."
As for Barbie's pal Ken, both Greta and Margot knew Ryan Gosling would be more than kenough for the role.
"She wrote him into the script as well," Margot added. "It always said in the script: 'Barbie, Margot' and 'Ken, Ryan Gosling.'"
What's more, the script was written way before Ryan ever agreed to the project. In fact, Margot said they "manifested that into existence as well."
"And just pretty much wouldn't take no for an answer," she added. "We're like, Ryan, you have to come do it. It's on the page, you have to."
Work on the Barbie movie actually began at Sony in 2016, when Amy Schumer and her sister Kim Caramele were writing the script for Amy to star in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian later dropped out and Anne Hathaway reportedly joined as the titular doll.
But, Margot's production company then teamed with Warner Bros. to take over, tapping Greta to co-write and direct the final version, which is now in theaters.
Read on to see who else was almost cast in the movie.