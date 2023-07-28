The 41 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this, you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
The Most Popular Amazon Products Among E! Shoppers
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 36,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler, Grow Long Biotin - Anti-Frizz Deep Conditioner For Split Ends & Breakage
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 32,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
Another said, "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. This spray is hands down the best detangler i've ever bought in my life. literally takes seconds to brush through a rats nest. smells AMAZING too and im super picky. BUY IT!"
L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara
Kendall Jenner recommended the L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara , the brand's most beloved mascara. Lengthen and separate your lashes with the unique flexible Precision Brush, which lengthens lashes up to 60%, according to the brand. There's even a comb on the side of the brush that is perfect separate your lashes for a clump-free look.
Kendall's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- Eyebrow Razor & Face Shaver for Women (Set of 12)
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
The best solution for sudden pimples is the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, in my opinion. This is one of those magical products that make a significant difference whenever I'm frustrated with a zit that won't disappear. So, of course, I'm stocking up during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
You don't need much when applying this drying lotion. Just dip a cotton swab into the jar, dab the product on your pimple, and let it do its thing. I usually leave this on overnight, but if I have a work-from-home, audio-only calls kind of day, I have no shame in my skincare game. I'm not the only one who adores the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. This highly effective product has 23,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 29,100+ Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've repurchased this and plan to again because no other serums have ever treated my skin so well! I like the texture a lot and it makes my skin feel so smooth and soft, i feel glowing whenever i use this and it's 100% sensitive skin approved."
Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik
If you want your jewelry to sparkle like new, this cleaning pen is a must-have. It has 38,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love how easy it is to use, praising it for removing years of dirt and grime.
This pen is quick and easy to use. Just twist and brush for your jewelry to sparkle like new.
DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher
Of course, it's great to have a workout buddy or someone who can help with stretching. However if you're on your own and you want to effectively stretch, you should check out the DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher. It's a customer-loved product with 1,800+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers praising the product for helping them through injuries, plantar fasciitis, and strains along with everyday stretching.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Prepare and prevent hair damage with my go-to product. Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. I'm not the only one who loves this hair treatment. It has 92,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Unflavored
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Her pick has 150,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set- 6 Sponges
Makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size. I used to buy a certain name brand sponge, but I'm never doing that again. I will never stop being these blending sponges.
They have 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener
Charli D'Amelio said, "This essie product is amazing when I'm rocking a more natural nail look and need to give my nails a break. The formula strengthens my nails from damage and helps them look healthier. It also gives my nails a pretty pink tint."
Charli's pick has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor
Tayshia Adams recommended this lipstick to E! shoppers. The Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor has the incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 22 stunning shades. No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day after eating and drinking. Kiss the gloss goodbye and just use the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
If you want a matte lip look that actually feels comfortable on your lips, Kendall Jenner recommends the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance , a new lipstick with 16 hours of comfortable wear, the brand claims. It has a hydrating formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. It's easy to apply because it goes on glossy and delivers a powdery, ultra-matte finish. There are 12 gorgeous, highly pigmented shades to choose from.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
No matter what time of year it is, lip care is important. No one wants dry, chapped lips. If you feel like you've tried every lip balm, treatment, and mask without finding your holy grail product, you're only one shopping trip away from finding the one. Why not try this celebrity favorite?
It has 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X Super Volcanic Clusters Face Treatment
This has been one of my go-to face masks for years. It's great to clear up congested skin without irritating my face. I use it about once a week and I always make sure to never run out of it. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This mask is literally my holy grail, I use it twice a week and its amazing, is glides on slowly and you only have to keep it on for 10 minutes to see such a difference in your skin, it's literally so smooth after using it and I notice that my skin has gotten healthier and brighter since I have been using Innisfree Products."
ACTIVSCIENCE Neck Firming Cream- Natural Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer with Retinol
The ACTIVSCIENCE Neck Firming Cream is an Amazon favorite with 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great to tighten, firm, and hydrate your skin, per the brand. It's formulated with skin-loving ingredients like retinol, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. Use this day and night as your final step before putting on sunscreen.
A fan of the product raved, "I didn't think neck creams really worked. I'd tried a few different creams and saw very little result. This cream is FANTASTIC. I've seen a huge difference in the texture of the skin on my neck as well as less visible wrinkles. I'm on my second container and hope they never discontinue this product. A miracle worker."
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack- Set of 8
The SKIN1004 Zombie Pack addresses eight skincare concerns with just one mask, according to the brand. SKIN1004 claims that it reduces lines and wrinkles, lifts skin, clears up acne, tightens enlarged pores, hydrates, improves skin texture by removing dead skin cells, brightens, and balance pH levels. As someone with a wide variety of skincare issues, I have been super happy with the results of using this mask. My most major concern is the visibility of pores and this mask makes a visible difference every time I use it.
Aside from the spectacular results, this mask is so fun to use. It comes with a brush and when I apply it, I look like a 108-year-old zombie for 15 minutes. After taking it off, my skin is refined, lifted, and clear. I don't love the smell, but I think the results are worth it, and so do the 7,100+ 5-star Amazon shoppers who left five-star reviews.
Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets- 24 Pack
Your dishwasher cleans your dishes, but that doesn't mean you can neglect cleaning your dishwasher. These tablets penetrate grime, residue, and build-up. They remove stains, odor, and limescale. Just put one of these pods in an empty dishwasher and run a normal cycle. This pack will last a whole year.
The Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Must have item! I saw this product on TikTok. I will never want to be without. Bought both for dishwasher and washing machine - they now look brand new."
Active Washing Machine And Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets Bundle- 12 Month Supply
If cleaning your dishwasher reminds you to clean your washing machine, get this two-pack. This is a 12-month supply with pods to clean your dishwasher and washing machine. The pods get rid of odor, limescale, and build-up. Just put one of these pods in an empty machine and run your normal cycle. It's super simple and makes a big difference.
This two-pack has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Shockingly good! They are inexpensive, so how good could they really work? EXTREMELY WELL! So well I almost wish I could go back into denial about how filthy the washer is that was supposed to be making my clothes clean!"
Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla
"Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers," Jennifer Aniston said.
This creamer also comes in coconut and mocha. It has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers. If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 16,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation
The last thing you need to do is touch up your foundation throughout the day. Instead, check out this recommendation from Kendall Jenner. Thankfully, the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation has breathable-skin technology that stays fresh for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. This formula is fantastic because it resists sweat, water, and transfer. It has SPF protection and it's non-comedogenic, so you don't have to fret about clogged pores. There are 30 shades to choose from and this product has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
Alix Earle included this in her list of Amazon must-haves. We all want that natural-looking, lit-from-within glow. Ironically, that carefree glow does take a little bit of effort. It's all about finding the right product that works for your beauty routine.
The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:
- Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
- Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
- Mix it in with your foundation.
- Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
- Apply as a highlighter.
- Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
- Use this is a body luminizer.
- Mix it in with your body lotion.
Boost your glow and your confidence with this top-rated, customer-loved product. There are four shades to choose from.
17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set
This is just such an incredible deal for 6 pairs of earrings. The bundle has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Alix Earle recommended it to E! shoppers.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. Always be prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. You can also use them during the day, but I always end up applying them as an overnight treatment. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them, according to the brand.
Vanessa Hudgens said, "They just work. Like legit work. It's so satisfying seeing all the gunk pulled out from a pimple into the sticker. I'm a guilty picker so these really help move the healing process along."
It has 93,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're a celebrity favorite for sure. Influencer Alix Earle, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang have recommended the Mighty Patch.
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson said, "Traveling so often and living out a suitcase becomes the normal as the Bachelorette. Packing cubes makes organizing clothes and potentially fitting more in your suitcase a game changer." Alix Earle recommended these too.
These premium packing cubes come in 13 colors. They're practical, cute, and affordable with 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Tayshia Adams included this on her list of Amazon picks. I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow
If you have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or just feeling comfortable in your own bed, you may need a body pillow. The Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow is worth checking out. It's made from a supportive foam that conforms to your body shape and here's one of the best parts, it's a cooling pillow. This is just what you need if you just happen to be a hot sleeper. If that's a problem you're dealing with, there's a great deal at the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
According to the brand, this pillow has been "developed by a chiropractor for pain-free nights." This cooling pillow comes with a super breathable cover that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable even on the hottest nights. It has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Auseibeely 6 Pack Square Claw Clips
Get your hair out of your way and stay on trend with these cute claw clips. They come in sets of six with 11 color combinations to choose from. Alix's pick is an Amazon favorite with 3,600+ 5-star reviews. Alix Earle included these clips in her list of Amazon recommendations.
HexClad 2 Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot Saucepan with Glass Lid
Hailey Bieber used the revolutionary HexClad cookware while she whipped up her signature pizza toast recipe on her What's In My Kitchen YouTube series.
The worst part of cooking is cleaning up the pots and pans. This saucepan is ease to clean since it's dishwasher-safe and nonstick. It's ideal to make sauces, soups, stocks, grains, and more.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Tayshia Adams shared this pick with E! shoppers. This cleaner has a strong spray and suction to to remove spots and stains from carpets and upholstery. You can get such a deep clean when you use this compact device, which has 44,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FUNTOUCH Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror with 72 Led Lights
Alix Earle recommended this to E! shoppers. Whether you're on the go or getting ready at home, great lighting is key. This light up mirror has a long-lasting battery and 72 lights with cool, natural, and warm tones. It's lightweight and it folds up for protection while you travel. There are 9 colors to choose from and Alix's pick has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars With Vitamin C, Retinol, Collagen, Turmeric
Shoppers have praised this cleansing bar for decreasing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, sun spots, redness, and hyperpigmentation.
It has 4,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Buy it!! This works so well for dark areas! I don't use it on my face, but I use it on my underarms and between my thighs. Holy s*** it works wonders!!!"
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion, Replenishing & Smoothing Formula
This is a great cream to use on skin that feels "crepey." This is amazing for the arms and the neck, with one shopper raving, "It's hard to get your hopes up for a product but this one surpassed my expectations. Im 50 years old and showing signs of the dreaded 'turkey neck'. I've been using this product about 2 weeks and can see a significant improvement!"
Another shared, "I am on day two of using this product and already feel a difference. I have a very crepe-y neck. Years of sun abuse. I have noticed my skin is more supple with this product." It has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, Anti-Frizz Styling Cream, Helps to Calm and Smooth Frizz-Prone Hair
The John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème has been one of my favorite products since middle school. A little bit goes a long way. It tames flyaways, frizz, and it's great to seal in the ends of your hair.
This product has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried several other products for my hair, I like this one the best. It takes the frizzies away." Another advised, "If you have frizzy hair you need this. I have tried different products for my frizzy hair, some make your hard feel hard others make it look oily. This one leaves my hair feeling nice & takes away the frizzies. And it smells good!"
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alix Earle and Tayshia Adams recommended this charger to E! shoppers.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
I fantasize about how amazing I would look with a 30-step beauty routine, but I just don't have the time to do that every single day. That's why I have so much appreciation for a two-in-one product. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.
This product has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilife Travel Steamer for Clothes, Hand Steam Iron for Clothes Steamer, 240ml Big Capacity, Wrinkles Remover, Portable Garment Steamer for Home, Office and Travel
You can have on your favorite outfit in the world, but it just doesn't look the same with wrinkles, fold marks, and uneven creases. You can make your ensemble look as smooth and polished as possible with a high-quality steamer. The Hilife Steamer is extremely easy to use with just one push of a button. It has a nine-foot power cord and it's lightweight enough to pack in a suitcase or bring in your work bag. Plus, it doesn't take up a ton of storage space at home. It can provide continuous steam for up to 15 minutes, which is more than enough time to get the wrinkles out of multiple garments. This product has 65,000+ 5-star reviews and it's a total game-changer for your clothes, linens, curtains, and more.
