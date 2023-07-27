LaKeith Stanfield Shares He Privately Married Kasmere Trice and Welcomed Baby

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Looks like LaKeith Stanfield found someone great in Kasmere Trice.

The Photograph star revealed that he quietly married the model, as well as welcomed their first baby together, seven months after announcing their engagement.

"If you're fortunate enough in this life, you get to see your wildest imaginations manifested before your eyes," Stanfield wrote on July 26 alongside photos of him with a then-pregnant Trice. "I am endlessly grateful to God for being able to achieve some of those things. The best part of it all was being gifted by the most high, a gorgeously intelligent and spiritually magnetic person to share life with."

The Get Out actor said he was able to turn his hopes "into reality" and bring about "great things in this challenging, wonderful, terrifying, hilarious, painful, pleasure-filled experience called life."

"In any storm, we stand unified and work to create conditions for the perfect breeze within ourselves," he wrote, before directing a message to his wife: "I love you, and congratulations on motherhood."