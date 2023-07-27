LaKeith Stanfield Shares He Privately Married Kasmere Trice and Welcomed Baby

Looks like LaKeith Stanfield found someone great in Kasmere Trice.
The Photograph star revealed that he quietly married the model, as well as welcomed their first baby together, seven months after announcing their engagement.
"If you're fortunate enough in this life, you get to see your wildest imaginations manifested before your eyes," Stanfield wrote on July 26 alongside photos of him with a then-pregnant Trice. "I am endlessly grateful to God for being able to achieve some of those things. The best part of it all was being gifted by the most high, a gorgeously intelligent and spiritually magnetic person to share life with."
The Get Out actor said he was able to turn his hopes "into reality" and bring about "great things in this challenging, wonderful, terrifying, hilarious, painful, pleasure-filled experience called life."
"In any storm, we stand unified and work to create conditions for the perfect breeze within ourselves," he wrote, before directing a message to his wife: "I love you, and congratulations on motherhood."
Stanfield and Trice gave further insight into their family dynamic to People, noting that life "completely changes" with parenthood. Furthermore, the couple, who have not yet shared their baby's name or sex, aim to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.
"Being in the public eye can be something that's amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you," Stanfield said. "There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody."
Nonetheless, the pair wanted to share their family news to "inspire others," adding that they wanted to "be the ones to tell our story."
As for where their love story began, the 31-year-old and Trice met in Canada while he was working on a project, according to People. In December 2022, the actor revealed he got engaged to Trice amid claims from artist Tylor Hurd that he fathered her daughter, Apollo.
Stanfield—who is also dad to a daughter with actress Xosha Roquemore—later reflected on fatherhood in June 2023, captioning of photo of him alongside his two daughters, "I love being here. I love being a dad."
As for Trice, the 29-year-old couldn't be more happy to start a new chapter with Stanfield, writing on Instagram July 26, "i love you, our union and i love our baby."
"you are the perfect one, baby," she continued. "ushering in life, with the perfect partner. most loving and perfect husband. at the perfect time. i am thankful. and i know we are all meant to love and enjoy like this. thankful for my family."