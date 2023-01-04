LaKeith Stanfield Engaged to Kasmere Trice Amid Paternity Claims From Another Woman

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Sorry to bother you, but there's been a development in LaKeith Stanfield's love life.

The Atlanta star is engaged to model Kasmere Trice amid paternity claims from another woman alleging that he secretly fathered her child. The allegations come after LaKeith announced his engagement to Kasmere, writing in a Dec. 30 Instagram post alongside a photo of his girlfriend rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger, "Happy birthday to you baby."

Kasmere also confirmed that the Get Out actor had popped the question during a birthday trip to the Bahamas, tweeting that same day, "yea.. i'm having the best birthday. my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday!"

However, when the couple shared a picture of them ringing in the new year as fiancés on Dec. 31, paternity allegations surrounding LaKeith surfaced online. As seen in a now-deleted Instagram post captured by The Neighborhood Talk, artist Tylor Hurd claimed LaKeith had fathered her baby girl Apollo and shared a video montage showing the 31-year-old spending family time with the mother-daughter duo.

"Decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022," she wrote in the caption. "meet Apollo Stanfield."