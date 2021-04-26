LaKeith Stanfield Memes Himself With an Oscars Screen Grab and a Wildly Relatable Caption

LaKeith Stanfield may not have won an Oscar, but he's certainly winning the night.
On Sunday, April 25, the Judas and the Black Messiah actor had us in stiches over his hilarious social media activity during the 2021 Oscars. The 29-year-old actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of William O'Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah, first playfully roasted his very stylish Oscars ensemble.
"Pulled up to the Oscars lookin like your uncle," LaKeith wrote alongside his '70s-inspired awards show look. "But since it's a dry bar I'm going back home. Good luck to the nominees tho!"
Of course, LaKeith didn't stop there as he also shared a screenshot from the Oscars with an incredibly relatable caption. Alongside a photo featuring a deadpan LaKeith, the celebrated actor wrote, "That moment when your life flashes before your eyes because you left the oven on."
Not gonna lie, we checked our oven immediately after reading this. And we weren't the only ones getting a chuckle out of this post. One commenter wrote, "Lmaooo bro u got the 'where the f--k my birth certificate' look."
Booksmart actress Diana Silvers simply commented, "Omg."
You can say that again!
Although LaKeith didn't take home the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the Oscars, his co-star Daniel Kaluuya did win the acting prize. As E! News readers well know, Daniel won the award for his role as activist Fred Hampton.
In fact, while thanking his co-stars, Daniel noted, "I share this honor with the gift that is Lakeith Stanfield, the light that is Dominique Fishback."
What an incredible night!
Take a closer look at LaKeith's LOL-worthy post for yourself above. Oh, and you can find a list of the night's big winners here.