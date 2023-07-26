Idaho College Murders: Bryan Kohberger's Defense Team to Reveal Potential Alibi

Watch : Idaho Murders: Judge Enters Plea for Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger may have a possible alibi for the night four University of Idaho students were murdered, according to his defense team.

The 28-year-old has been accused of fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of Nov. 13.

But in court documents filed on July 24 and obtained by E! News, his counsel said they plan on disclosing evidence "corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address" as they continue to investigate and prepare for his case.

"A defendant's denial of the charges against him does not constitute an alibi, but as soon as he offers evidence that he was at some place other than where the crime of which he is charged was committed, he is raising the alibi defense," public defender Anne Taylor wrote in the docs. "It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses."