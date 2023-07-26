How Timothée Chalamet Helped Make 4 Greta Gerwig Fans' Night

Life is fantastic for four lucky fans after a very special encounter with Greta Gerwig.
The Barbie director was recently out for dinner in New York City with her frequent collaborator Timothée Chalamet and longtime partner Noah Baumbach when she ran into four fans—and fellow Barnard College grads—on the sidewalk, according to the group of friends, who shared their story exclusively with E! News.
Given that they all share an alma mater, Mariel O'Connell, Ashley Galgano, Gwen Fishel and Erin Crosby-Eckstine "couldn't resist getting a chance to talk to someone we all admire so much," O'Connell said in a message on behalf of the group.
"We stopped her, and she was incredibly gracious and fun to talk to," O'Connell said of Gerwig. "We congratulated her on her success, chatted about our shared favorite professor from school and how personally called out (in the best way possible) we felt by her Pride and Prejudice joke in the film."
However, it seemed Chalamet was actually the biggest Gerwig stan that night, with O'Connell recalling how the actor "stood off to the side looking proud and beaming for his successful friend."
And when Gerwig suggested to the group that they snap a photo to commemorate the moment, Chalamet "enthusiastically jumped in and volunteered to take it for us," O'Connell said.
"He's a great photographer," the fan added. "Greta is everything, and Timothée is more than Kenough."
In case you've been living under a dune, Chalamet and Gerwig are close friends. The two worked together in 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women, both of which also starred Saoirse Ronan.
In fact, Gerwig even wanted to have Chalamet and and Ronan appear in Barbie, but fate had other plans.
"I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed," the filmmaker recently told CinemaBlend. "But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."
