Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, Alix Earle & More

We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner, Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber, Charli D'Amelio, Tayshia Adams, Shawn Johnson East, Vanessa Hudgens, Sydney Sweeney, and Charity Lawson.
We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.
L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara
Kendall Jenner recommended the L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara , the brand's most beloved mascara. Lengthen and separate your lashes with the unique flexible Precision Brush, which lengthens lashes up to 60%, according to the brand. There's even a comb on the side of the brush that is perfect separate your lashes for a clump-free look.
Kendall's pick has 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- Eyebrow Razor & Face Shaver for Women (Set of 12)
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Unflavored
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Her pick has 150,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener
Charli D'Amelio said, "This essie product is amazing when I'm rocking a more natural nail look and need to give my nails a break. The formula strengthens my nails from damage and helps them look healthier. It also gives my nails a pretty pink tint."
Charli's pick has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor
Tayshia Adams recommended this lipstick to E! shoppers. The Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor has the incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 22 stunning shades. No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day after eating and drinking. Kiss the gloss goodbye and just use the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
If you want a matte lip look that actually feels comfortable on your lips, Kendall Jenner recommends the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance , a new lipstick with 16 hours of comfortable wear, the brand claims. It has a hydrating formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. It's easy to apply because it goes on glossy and delivers a powdery, ultra-matte finish. There are 12 gorgeous, highly pigmented shades to choose from.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
No matter what time of year it is, lip care is important. No one wants dry, chapped lips. If you feel like you've tried every lip balm, treatment, and mask without finding your holy grail product, you're only one shopping trip away from finding the one. Why not try this celebrity favorite?
It has 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla
"Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers," Jennifer Aniston said.
This creamer also comes in coconut and mocha. It has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers. If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 16,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation
The last thing you need to do is touch up your foundation throughout the day. Instead, check out this recommendation from Kendall Jenner. Thankfully, the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation has breathable-skin technology that stays fresh for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. This formula is fantastic because it resists sweat, water, and transfer. It has SPF protection and it's non-comedogenic, so you don't have to fret about clogged pores. There are 30 shades to choose from and this product has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
Alix Earle included this in her list of Amazon must-haves. We all want that natural-looking, lit-from-within glow. Ironically, that carefree glow does take a little bit of effort. It's all about finding the right product that works for your beauty routine.
The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:
- Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
- Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
- Mix it in with your foundation.
- Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
- Apply as a highlighter.
- Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
- Use this is a body luminizer.
- Mix it in with your body lotion.
Boost your glow and your confidence with this top-rated, customer-loved product. There are four shades to choose from.
17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set
This is just such an incredible deal for 6 pairs of earrings. The bundle has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Alix Earle recommended it to E! shoppers.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. Always be prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. You can also use them during the day, but I always end up applying them as an overnight treatment. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them, according to the brand.
Vanessa Hudgens said, "They just work. Like legit work. It's so satisfying seeing all the gunk pulled out from a pimple into the sticker. I'm a guilty picker so these really help move the healing process along."
It has 93,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're a celebrity favorite for sure. Influencer Alix Earle, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang have recommended the Mighty Patch.
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson said, "Traveling so often and living out a suitcase becomes the normal as the Bachelorette. Packing cubes makes organizing clothes and potentially fitting more in your suitcase a game changer." Alix Earle recommended these too.
These premium packing cubes come in 13 colors. They're practical, cute, and affordable with 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Tayshia Adams included this on her list of Amazon picks. I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Auseibeely 6 Pack Square Claw Clips
Get your hair out of your way and stay on trend with these cute claw clips. They come in sets of six with 11 color combinations to choose from. Alix's pick is an Amazon favorite with 3,600+ 5-star reviews. Alix Earle included these clips in her list of Amazon recommendations.
HexClad 2 Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot Saucepan with Glass Lid
Hailey Bieber used the revolutionary HexClad cookware while she whipped up her signature pizza toast recipe on her What's In My Kitchen YouTube series.
The worst part of cooking is cleaning up the pots and pans. This saucepan is ease to clean since it's dishwasher-safe and nonstick. It's ideal to make sauces, soups, stocks, grains, and more.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Tayshia Adams shared this pick with E! shoppers. This cleaner has a strong spray and suction to to remove spots and stains from carpets and upholstery. You can get such a deep clean when you use this compact device, which has 44,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
