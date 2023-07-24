Barbie Casting Director Reveals the Stars Who Had to Turn Down Ken Roles

The casting directors behind Barbie, which feature Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and more as Ken dolls, are peeling back the curtain on which actors almost made the cut.

Yes, there were quite a few actors that naturally exuded that Ken-ergy.
 
Though Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir were among those that ended up making the cut as Ken dolls in Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and more, the movie's casting directors revealed that there were a few others who had to bow out due to the cast having to spend three months filming in London.
 
And among the actors who nearly took up residence in Barbieland were Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, Schitt's Creek alum Dan Levy and Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt.
 
"They were, I'm not kidding," the film's casting director Allison Jones told Vanity Fair July 20, "really bummed they couldn't do it."

And it wasn't just Ken that actors were eagerly ready to play, as Allan (Ken's buddy played by Michael Cera) had his own list of competitors, one of which included a Glee alum.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can't believe I'm typing this," Allison continued, "but I can't do Allan."

After the movie's premiere, Michael himself opened up about being stepping into the world of make-believe as Allan, sharing that the set was simply "stunning to see."

"It was full of the most minute attention to detail," the Superbad actor told British GQ July 24. "Every single tiny little element, even if it would never be seen on camera, was perfect and brought you into this world. It didn't feel like playtime. It felt like the biggest amount of money I've ever seen spent."
 
Looking for even more from the Barbie world? Keep reading for a look at all the stars at the movie's premieres.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Margot Robbie

in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Simu Liu

in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
America Ferrera

in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Sam Smith

in London

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage
Ncuti Gatwa

in London

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

in London

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Will Ferrell & family

in London

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Issa Rae

in London

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Greta Gerwig

in London

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn

in London

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage
Emerald Fennell

in London

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

in London

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan

in London

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage
Alexandra Shipp

in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Sharon Rooney

in London

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Adwoa Aboah

in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emma Mackey

in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Hari Nef & Jeremy O. Harris

in London

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Mette

in London

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Nadine Coyle

in London

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Gayle

in London

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling

in Los Angeles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Dua Lipa

in Los Angeles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
America Ferrera

in Los Angeles

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Simu Liu

in Los Angeles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Issa Rae

in Los Angeles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Hari Nef

in Los Angeles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Karrueche Tran

in Los Angeles

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Billie Eilish

in Los Angeles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Karol G

in Los Angeles

photos
View More Photos From Barbie Premieres Across the World: See Every Red Carpet Moment

