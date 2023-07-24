Barbie Casting Director Reveals the Stars Who Had to Turn Down Ken Roles

Watch : Margot Robbie's HOTTEST Looks: From Harley Quinn to Barbie

Yes, there were quite a few actors that naturally exuded that Ken-ergy.



Though Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir were among those that ended up making the cut as Ken dolls in Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and more, the movie's casting directors revealed that there were a few others who had to bow out due to the cast having to spend three months filming in London.



And among the actors who nearly took up residence in Barbieland were Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, Schitt's Creek alum Dan Levy and Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt.



"They were, I'm not kidding," the film's casting director Allison Jones told Vanity Fair July 20, "really bummed they couldn't do it."

And it wasn't just Ken that actors were eagerly ready to play, as Allan (Ken's buddy played by Michael Cera) had his own list of competitors, one of which included a Glee alum.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can't believe I'm typing this," Allison continued, "but I can't do Allan."