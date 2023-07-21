Why Lady Gaga Asked Joker Crew to Call Her This Fake Name on Set

Watch : See Lady Gaga Dressed as Harley Quinn on Joker: Folie à Deux Film Set

Lady Gaga preferred the Joker: Folie à Deux crew to remember her this way—as Lee.

In fact, the film's cinematographer Lawrence Sher recently shared that he had hiccups interacting with Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, until he adopted the moniker.

"I didn't know Stefani at all," Sher told the Trenches Talk podcast in a July 18 episode. "Strangely, I felt like I never even met her, even during the makeup/hair tests. Maybe it was my philosophy of not trying to get in their space. And then I remember for a week, being like, 'God, I feel like we are disconnecting. Not even connecting. We are like on opposites.' And I would say to my crew, 'Jesus, I can't crack it. She either hates me or we hate each other. There's something weird going on here.'"

Sher recalled being unable form a bond with Gaga—who stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's titular Joker—until he was informed of the preference to be called Lee, which seems to be a nickname for her character.