Toast the End of Harry Styles' Tour With Facts That Taste Like Strawberries on a Summer Evenin'

23. Storming the Big Screen

Simultaneously juggling his musical ambitions, Harry made his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan's sweeping World War II action drama Dunkirk, which came out in July 2017 and went on to be nominated for eight Oscars, winning three.

Asked who it was harder to audition for, Nolan or Simon Cowell, Styles said on ITV's This Morning that it was probably Nolan, "in that he doesn't say anything. Like at all. He just sits in the darkness in the back of the room... It's so intense because you do the audition and go home and obsess over whether people liked you or not."

At least he could rest assured that Nolan wasn't giving him special treatment.

"I don't think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was," the director told the Associated Press. "I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn't really that aware of it. So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table."

Styles admitted that walking onto the set of a big-budget war epic was a bit intimidating at first.

"The first surprising thing was the scale of the production," he told The Big Issue. You walk onset the first day and get taken aback by everything." And for his first film, he had to figure out how to keep his head above water—literally.

In one of many harrowing scenes, Styles' character, British Army soldier Alex, almost drowns. "While you're down there filming and acting out the scene, you're also thinking, 'I cannot breathe for much longer than this' which obviously helps the situation," Harry recalled to USA Today. The day before he arrived in France to start shooting, "they were asking if I could swim. And it was a lot of swimming. It was more like, 'If we make you swim forever, will you drown?'"