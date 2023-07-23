Toast the End of Harry Styles' Tour With Facts That Taste Like Strawberries on a Summer Evenin'

Breathe him in, breathe him out, because Harry Styles just completed the final show on his nearly two-year Harry Styles Love on Tour. And after 169 straight shows (and more than $400 million in sales!) culminating in a July 22 performance in Reggio Emilia, Italy, we're not sure if we could ever go without.
So to ease you into a world without Harry's House (as in the temporary names for the venues he performed him, don't worry, you can still listen to his third studio album), we've rounded up 26 fascinating facts about the three-time Grammy winner that taste like strawberries on a summer evenin'.
With millions of albums sold as a member of One Direction (and on his own), a well-received part in a World War II epic, a budding career as a late-night host and at least 1,000 suit patterns to his name, the devoted Stylers of the world have earned a maximum return on that investment they made a decade ago.
"While I was in the band," he told Rolling Stone in 2019, "I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong. I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, 'What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?' Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes."
And, dare we say, that's what makes him beautiful?