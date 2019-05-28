"I'm feeling Gucci." Harry Styles, probably.

No one throws a party quite like the fashion powerhouse and its Cruise 2020 Collection runway show was no different. On Tuesday, the industry's biggest celebs dazzled at the larger-than-life event, which took place at Rome's Capitolini Museums.

Cementing his place in the fashion world even more, the "Only Angel" singer stole the show at the star-studded fête and proved it's a new era for men's fashion. The former One Direction member donned an all-white suit, statement-making jewelry pieces (literally, he wore flashy rings that spelled his initials), pink sheer sunnies and a textured floral bag. Yasss, to breaking gender norms!

What's more? Similar to his 2019 Met Gala lewk, the 25-year-old star rocked freshly painted claws by nail artist, Jenny Longworth. He went with a pastel theme, as he sported Pepto pink and Tiffany blue polishes.

Styles' colorful nails and ornate accessories got the stamp of approval from Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, who snapped an Instagram Story of it.