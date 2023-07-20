Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Still Live Together 4 Months After Breakup

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have not SUR-ved up moving plans just yet.
The former Vanderpump Rules couple—who broke up in March after the TomTom co-owner's months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss—are still residing in their Los Angeles home, according to the Bravo show's executive producer Alex Baskin.
The revelation came as Alex discussed whether certain castmates have refused to film season 11 with others, noting to The Hollywood Reporter, "But Ariana and Tom Sandoval, I would hasten to point out, they still live together."
"The idea that they wouldn't shoot together is a little bit hard to digest," he added. "They're in the same home."
However, that's not to say Ariana isn't ready to move out of the $2 million residence, which she purchased with Tom back in 2019.
"I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible," she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live May 17. "I want to move on."
So, what's the dynamic like in the house? As the 37-year-old explained, she and Tom are under a strict no-contact rule and will only communicate through their assistants as a "go-between."
But it seems Ariana isn't the only VPR star who Tom is no longer speaking to these days. Ariana's BFF Scheana Shay, who recently embarked on a group trip to Lake Tahoe in support of Lisa Vanderpump's upcoming restaurant Wolf by Vanderpump, recently pushed back on allegations that she's back on good terms with Tom.
After a social media user claimed they heard Tom's voice on a video taken from an event and posted to Scheana's Instagram Story, she quickly snapped back in a July 19 tweet, "Who said all is forgiven??"
Scheana added, "We are all here for Lisa."
As for the exact details on how Tom ended up embroiled in controversy, keep scrolling.