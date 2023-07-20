Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Still Live Together 4 Months After Breakup

Watch : VPR's Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix "Still Live Together"

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have not SUR-ved up moving plans just yet.

The former Vanderpump Rules couple—who broke up in March after the TomTom co-owner's months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss—are still residing in their Los Angeles home, according to the Bravo show's executive producer Alex Baskin.

The revelation came as Alex discussed whether certain castmates have refused to film season 11 with others, noting to The Hollywood Reporter, "But Ariana and Tom Sandoval, I would hasten to point out, they still live together."

"The idea that they wouldn't shoot together is a little bit hard to digest," he added. "They're in the same home."

However, that's not to say Ariana isn't ready to move out of the $2 million residence, which she purchased with Tom back in 2019.

"I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible," she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live May 17. "I want to move on."