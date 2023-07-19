Jamie Lynn Spears Details How Public Scrutiny Over Britney Spears Drama Impacted Her Teen Daughter

Watch : Britney Spears Says She Visited Sister Jamie Lynn

This last year was not all that for Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Zoey 101 star recently opened up about her public feud with Britney Spears following the end of the singer's 13-year-conservatorship and the emotional impact it had on both her and her children—especially her oldest daughter, Maddie, 15.

"It makes me sad," Jamie Lynn tearfully explained to Variety in an interview published July 19. "I don't want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children—especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it—I will not allow her to feel this way in her life."

But despite the scrutiny from both her sister and the public, the 32-year-old, who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Ivy with husband Jamie Watson, noted that it's because of her kids that she keeps moving forward. (She shares Maddie with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.)