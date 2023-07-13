Hey Now, Hilary Duff’s 2 Daughters Are All Grown Up in Sweet Twinning Photo

Watch : Does Hilary Duff Want More Kids? She Says…

Hilary Duff's kids as babies? That's so yesterday.

For further proof, look no further than the How I Met Your Father star's latest Instagram post, which shows daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, in matching flower-printed dresses.

The girls accompanied their adorable looks with their own personalized school bags. While Banks' bag had a tie-dye print, Mae's orange bag was customized with block letters spelling "Mae Mae."

As for the adorable glam, Banks and Mae wore coordinating butterfly hair pins and paired their outfits with sparkly velcro shoes.

"First few days at school for MJ," Hilary captioned her July 11 post. "she didn't even turn back around ……"

And Bank and Mae's day at school was everything a toddler can dream of. After being dropped off by Hilary and dad Matthew Koma, they spent their day in an outdoor garden, learning about the solar system and getting creative with toy blocks.