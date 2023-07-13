Hey Now, Hilary Duff’s 2 Daughters Are All Grown Up in Sweet Twinning Photo

Hilary Duff’s daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, were dropped off at school in adorable, color-coordinating flower dresses and their own customized bags.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jul 13, 2023 10:53 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesHilary DuffCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Does Hilary Duff Want More Kids? She Says…

Hilary Duff's kids as babies? That's so yesterday.

For further proof, look no further than the How I Met Your Father star's latest Instagram post, which shows daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, in matching flower-printed dresses.

The girls accompanied their adorable looks with their own personalized school bags. While Banks' bag had a tie-dye print, Mae's orange bag was customized with block letters spelling "Mae Mae."

As for the adorable glam, Banks and Mae wore coordinating butterfly hair pins and paired their outfits with sparkly velcro shoes.

"First few days at school for MJ," Hilary captioned her July 11 post. "she didn't even turn back around ……"

And Bank and Mae's day at school was everything a toddler can dream of. After being dropped off by Hilary and dad Matthew Koma, they spent their day in an outdoor garden, learning about the solar system and getting creative with toy blocks.

photos
Hilary Duff and Family Welcome Baby No. 3

In addition to Banks and Mae, Hilary is also mom to son Luca Cruz Comrie, who she welcomed with ex Mike Comrie. And he's growing up just as fast, having recently turned 11 years old in March.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

See Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules at SUR

3

Janelle Brown Says "F--k You" to Kody in Sister Wives Trailer

The Lizzie McGuire actress rang in the celebration with a trip to see the London West End production of Back To The Future: The Musical, as well as a birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Getting into double digits just happen, how are we already at 11," Hilary wrote on Instagram March 21. "it's only been a day but 11 looks good on you my boy. I know you will kick this years butt! (Sorry for my day late…, you keep us all very busy) love you beyond how my brain and heart can compute."

Keep scrolling for more sweet moments between Hilary and her husband Matthew.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Red Carpet Official

Back in January 2017, the pair confirmed their budding romance by posing on the red carpet together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont. 

Boggs / Splash News
A Brief Breakup

Shortly after their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to E! News the two had split in March 2017. According to the source, the breakup was triggered by their busy schedules. 

INSTARimages.com
Rekindling the Romance

By October 2017, they had rekindled their romance, evidenced by his appearance at her 30th birthday party. "Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back, they picked up right where they left off." As she later revealed on The Talk in December 2017, it was actually the third time they were dating. "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" she told the co-hosts. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

In June 2018, the couple has sweet news to share: they had a baby girl on the way. "We made a baby girl!" Koma wrote on social media. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Instagram
Mom & Dad

By the fall, they officially added a new member to the family: daughter Banks Violet Bair. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," the actress shared online in October 2018. 

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Yes!

Nearly two years after stepping out publicly for the first time, Koma asked the actress to marry him

Instagram
Just Married!

Duff and Koma said "I do" in Dec. 2019, surrounded by their loved ones! 

Instagram
12 Months Later

When celebrating his one year wedding anniversary to Hilary, Matthew wrote a thoughtful post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for all that she's done during the pandemic. "I'm so in awe of your badassery," he gushed in part. 

Instagram
Growing Family

Hilary and Matthew went on to welcome daughter Mae James Bair in March 2021.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

See Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules at SUR

3

Janelle Brown Says "F--k You" to Kody in Sister Wives Trailer

4

New Mexico State Soccer Player Thalia Chaverria Found Dead at 20

5

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer