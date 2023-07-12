Ray Liotta Receives Posthumous 2023 Emmy Nomination Over a Year After His Death

Watch : Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

This goodfella was just honored in the best way.

More than one year after his death, Ray Liotta picked up a posthumous 2023 Emmy Nomination for his work as Big Jim Keene in Black Bird.

The actor, who died in May 2022 just months before the Apple TV+ series debuted, was one of the seven actors named in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category during the July 12 nomination ceremony. Also up for the honor are Ray's Black Bird co-star Paul Walter Hauser, Jesse Plemons (Love & Death), Joseph Lee (Beef), Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales), Richard Jenkins (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Young Mazino (Beef).

The 2023 achievement marks Ray's second Emmy nomination with him previously picking up the statuette for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his role in ER.

In Black Bird—which was one of Ray's final projects—he played the father of Taron Egerton's James Keene Jr, who after facing legal troubles is tasked with befriending serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser) in prison.