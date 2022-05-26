Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Jennifer Lopez and Others Pay Tribute to Goodfellas Star

Jennifer Lopez

The star appeared with Liotta in the NBC cop series Shades of Blue, which aired between 2016 and 2018. She wrote on Instagram, "Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that's what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella."

She continued, "We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good. We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from. Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional."

"Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly," J.Lo wrote. "We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it's so sad to lose you what seems way to soon … I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones."