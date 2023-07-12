These 25 Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Are Big Sellout Risks: Laneige, Yeti, Color Wow, Kindle, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping enthusiasts know that Amazon Prime Day is a marathon, not a sprint. The two-day sale can be a lot to take in with such a wide variety of products, that's why it's important to have a strategy when you're looking for deals. The last thing you want to is to see that an item you want when it's too late and it's sold out.
If you want to make the most of Prime Day 2023 and you need a little guidance, I rounded up the most popular items so far. These are top-rated, top-selling deals that are major sellout risks. Shop before it's too late!
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sellout Risks
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
No matter what time of year it is, lip care is important. No one wants dry, chapped lips. If you feel like you've tried every lip balm, treatment, and mask without finding your holy grail product, you're only one shopping trip away from finding the one. Why not get a major discount during Amazon Prime Day while you're at it?
If you want to do some celebrity-inspired shopping, don't miss you chance to save 30% on the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It has 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Unflavored
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
This product is an Amazon favorite with 5-star reviews from shoppers.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. We are always prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. You can also use them during the day, but I always end up applying them as an overnight treatment. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them, according to the brand.
It has 90,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "NEED THESE. Bury me with these please. My holy grail. Use them often for hormonal acne or whiteheads. Just perfection. Get rid of a pimple overnight and prevents them from worsening." They're a celebrity favorite for sure. TikTok star Alix Earle, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang have recommended the Mighty Patch to E! shoppers.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 29,100+ Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've repurchased this and plan to again because no other serums have ever treated my skin so well! I like the texture a lot and it makes my skin feel so smooth and soft, i feel glowing whenever i use this and it's 100% sensitive skin approved."
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 36,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs
Does anyone actually enjoy flossing their teeth? We all know that this is important, but who actually enjoys doing it? And how effective is dental floss? I'm not a dentist, so I can't comment on that with authority, but I prefer a Waterpik. It's a quick, thorough, and effective way to clean between my teeth. If you want to step up your dental care, shop the Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser at a 50% discount.
It has 95,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (Includes TV Controls)
The Fire TV Stick is an affordable option if you want to enjoy fast streaming in HD. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus there are millions of songs you can listen to. This is also great for live TV, including subscriptions for SLING TV and YouTube TV.
It has 106,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
This cleaner has a strong spray and suction to to remove spots and stains from carpets and upholstery. You can get such a deep clean when you use this compact device, which has 44,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams included this in her list of Prime Day recommendations.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
This is my absolute favorite product from Olaplex. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this product, which I think is a truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine and it has 92,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. For reference, I use it once a week.
Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment
You can use the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment on your hair after spraying on some water. Or if you have more money to spend, splurge for the Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Builder to prep the hair for even better results. I brush my clean, dry hair to make sure there are no tangles. I spray No. 0 all over my hair, making sure each section is saturated with product. I set a timer for ten minutes. I keep this on my hair, without rinsing it out.
After leaving No. 0 on my hair for ten minutes, I add No.3 on my hair from roots to ends. If I'm in a rush, I just leave it on for ten minutes and that's enough. However, if I have more time, sometimes I will leave it on for a half hour. This product has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kindle (2022 Release)
This is the lightest, most compact Kindle version yet. It's the perfect e-reader for your commute, travels, beach day, and anything in between. A single charge lasts WEEKS, not hours and it has tons of storage with room for thousands of books. The Kindle has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Echo Show 8- HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13 MP camera
Use the Echo Show as a smart home device that's voice control compatible. You can use this to control security cameras, lights, and thermostats. The Echo Show is also great to enjoy movies, TV shows, and podcasts. This has 57,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet has 13 hours of battery life, so you can enjoy Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Prime Video, Zoom, and more of your favorite apps with ease. This device has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
If you want shiny, manageable, healthy hair, Olaplex has some amazing products. This shampoo is super moisturizing and it eliminates frizz, flyaways, and breakage. Plus, it has a light clean smell that doesn't overpower.
The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo has 55,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Follow up the Olaplex Shampoo with this conditioner, which has 59,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Leave this on for about three minutes. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand. This makes a major difference in my hair without weighing it down or feeling greasy.
Ring Video Doorbell - 1080P HD Video, Improved Motion Detection, Easy Installation
Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 131,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
Keeping your suitcase organized and knowing exactly where everything is can help you feel like you're on top of everything before a trip and throughout your vacation. These premium packing cubes come in 13 colors. They're practical, cute, and affordable with 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TikTok queen Alix Earle included them in her list of Prime Day 2023 picks.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones
You'll be obsessed with these top-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are noise-cancelling, wireless headphones that are incredibly comfortable to wear. And, of course, they are Bose, which means they deliver an incredibly clear sound.
These have 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 4 colors to choose from.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
If you hate vacuuming, but want clean floors get this robotic vacuum which picks up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
irobot Braava Jet M6 WiFi Mop
Don't stop at the robotic vacuum. Get a robotic mop too and make your life even easier.
It has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This might be the best purchase I ever made in my entire life. I've tried various things over the years to try to keep my wood, linoleum and tile floors clean from dirt, debris and dog hair, including the latest top-of-the line Dyson V15 laser cordless, and I was at wit's end until I found the Braava."
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, 2 Quarts Capacity
An air fryer is a healthier way to cook up your favorite meals. This one works quickly and it's non-stick and easy to clean. It's compact, which is great for a small apartment or if you just want to free up some counter space. It comes with a cooking basket and crisper plate. The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity
Air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with ease when you add the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL to your kitchen. It comes with a chef-inspired recipe guide and non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate.
This air fryer has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This air fryer is so easy to use and everything we have cooked has turned out fantastic. I no longer fry in a skillet. Simply Amazing!"
Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Black, Self-Cleaning 64 oz
Make chunky salsas, thick veggie soups, and more of your favorites with complete control. The Vitamix 5200 Blender has 10 speeds and it can clean itself in just 30 seconds. This model has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid
Hand cleaning a tumbler is so annoying. Thankfully, this one is dishwasher-safe. It's shatter-resistant too. It will keep your hot drinks and cold drinks at their original temperature for hours, so there's no need to rush your sips. There are 32 colors to choose from. The YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler has 75,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
