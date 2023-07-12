Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and More Stars React to 2023 Emmy Nominations

After Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the 2023 Emmys, several stars— including Rachel Brosnahan, Ali Wong, Taraji P. Henson—and more celebrated their nominations.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 12, 2023 6:18 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebrities
Watch: Best of 2022 Emmys GLAMBOT

It's almost time for the small screen's biggest night.

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma announced the nominations for the 2023 Emmys on July 12 during a virtual ceremony.

So which shows are up for a trophy? Succession heads into the night with the most nominations, earning a whopping 27 for its final season. Fellow dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus also racked up 24 and 23 nods, respectively, and comedy Ted Lasso scored 21. 

After the nominees were revealed, several stars celebrated the recognition, including Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for Welcome to Wrexham's nominations.

"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," the team owners said. "We are so grateful for today's 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!"

 

photos
2022 Emmys: Inside the After-Parties

John Legend also gave a shout-out to The Voice's nods.

"I'm so proud of our team at The Voice!" the singer, who's a coach on the show, said. "Congratulations on yet another year of Emmy nominations! Season after season, our team comes together to produce a fantastic show that celebrates great music and gifted artists. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Still, the nominees will have to wait a little longer to find out who wins. The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 18 starting at 8 p.m. EST on Fox—and there's sure to be plenty of celebrities mingling, delivering poignant speeches and serving red carpet moments.  

Until then, brush up on the nominations, catch up on the year's best TV episodes and read the nominees' reactions to their nods below.

Trae Patton/NBC
John Legend

"I'm so proud of our team at The Voice!" the singer, who is a judge on the singing competition series, said in a statement. "Congratulations on yet another year of Emmy nominations! Season after season, our team comes together to produce a fantastic show that celebrates great music and gifted artists. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Patrick McElhenney/FX
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney, Welcome To Wrexham

"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," the team owners, whose series earned several nominations, said in a joint statement. "We are so grateful for today's 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!"

Amazon
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"This is the sweetest cherry on top of this marvelous 5 season sundae," the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee said in a statement. "Thank you to the Academy for the love for our final season. Thank you to the village that made it possible. We're so grateful to be invited back to the party for one last hoorah."

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

"Playing this role has been the greatest privilege of my acting life," Debicki, who is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana, said in a statement. "It is an absolute honor to be nominated for this season of The Crown, and I am so humbled to be recognized amongst this group of incredible women and their staggeringly excellent work. Thank you to the Television Academy for this meaningful acknowledgement—I am so grateful."

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

"As a fan of the show, working on Abbott Elementary was simple, pure joy…I had no idea that this type of recognition would even be a possibility doing something so fun!" Henson, who is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category, noted in a statement. "Thank you to Quinta [Brunson] for inviting me to play such a delicious role. This is just an absolute honor."

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

In true Roy Kent fashion, the nominee (who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series), said, "Ahhhhhhhh fxxx yeah! This is amazing!"

"To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation," he continued in a statement. "It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it's in the company of genuine acting legends. What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to Jason [Sudeikis], Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt] and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I'm nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I'm moved as fxxx."

Liane Hentscher/HBO
Storm Reid, The Last of Us

"I feel extremely blessed and truly honored to be nominated among these incredible actors," the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series nominee said in a statement. "The experience of taping my episode of The Last of Us was nothing short of a dream. Thank you to Craig Mazin for believing in my talent and seeing me as Riley. Sending all my congratulations to Bella [Ramsey], Pedro [Pascal], the full cast and crew, and everyone nominated today."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Reily Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

"This is truly the most amazing surprise!" the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie nominee stated. "I feel so lucky to have been a part of Daisy Jones & the Six and to work alongside my amazing cast mates and the entire crew. I am thankful to the Academy for receiving this wonderful nomination and to be recognized alongside the other hugely talented women on TV. And I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized! Thank you to Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and thank you to the Academy."

Netflix
Ali Wong, Beef & Tuca & Bertie

"This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen," the comedy star, who is nominated in both the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie category for Beef and the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance group for Tuca & Bertie, said in a statement. "I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show."

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

"Thank you to the Television Academy for this honor," the nominee, who is in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, shared in a statement. "I feel incredibly grateful to be recognized alongside my fellow nominees and awe-inspiring cast-mates Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins. Congratulations to our brilliant directors Paris Barclay and Carl Franklin on their nominations, as well as to our entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly on Monster. I feel beyond grateful to Ryan Murphy for his unbending support, to all our courageous and irreplaceable writers, and to all our pre and post production teams. Thank you!!!"

World of Wonder/Paramount+
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

"In these dark political times, the Television Academy's gracious recognition of RuPaul's Drag Race is a bright light," the host said about the show's multiple Emmy nominations. "Thank you for the love."

Liane Hentscher/HBO
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us & Welcome to Chippendales

"Thank you to the Television Academy for this double nomination! What?! I'm absolutely over the moon!!" The White Lotus alum, who earned nominations in both the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Categories, said in a statement. "It was total joy to be part of The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales, and I'm thrilled that so many of my colleagues on both of these shows have also been recognized for their brilliant work. Thank you! Thank you!"

Netflix
Young Mazino

"What an honor to be nominated alongside exceptionally talented actors," the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee said in a statement. "Thank you so so much to everyone who voted, and to the Beef team that gave me an opportunity to work on something so special. Thank you to my PR team for all their support thus far, and also Sonny...thanks for simply changing my life with Beef!"

 

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

"I'm thrilled and honored the role of Jimmy/Saul was the role of a lifetime and all I could do was try to make the most of it every single day," Odenkirk, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series following his performance in the series finale last year, stated. "I'd have to say I feel this is an appreciation of the whole cast and crew as well because everyone around me made me better in this role. Thanks to AMC and the two masterminds Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for writing a masterpiece for all of us. I'm thrilled that my friend Rhea Seehorn was also nominated. This is a wonderful thing to share as we close the book on these rich characters and this wonderful effort we did together."

 

Disney +
Elton John, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

"It's an honor for my Special to be recognized by the Academy," the singer, whose concert special is a contender in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category, said in a statement. "My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget. My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come."

 

HBO
Nick Offerman The Last of Us

In a statement, the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominee shared, "I am powerfully grateful to be in this wagon of HBO artists celebrating inclusivity, DIY, fidelity and strawberries."

Apple TV
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

"I'm super honored to be nominated for an Emmy Award," the nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category said in a statement. "Black Bird is the result of an indefatigable crew, 3 visionary directors, the support of the storytelling giant that is AppleTV+ and Dennis Lehane's mastery in capturing life in all its forms."

Addressing his co-star Taron Egerton, Hauser added, "Taron, you're a brilliant actor, a kind generous spirit, and I sincerely treasure our time on and offscreen." He also said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, my teams at CAA, Artists First, The Lede Company, Dunham, Engelman, Petix, DDP, Sean M and most of all - my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe."

At the end, the actor expressed his hope for other TV series and paid tribute to his late co-star Ray Liotta. "Jury Duty Season 2?" he said. "The Bear Season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta."

Hulu
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

"I'm just feeling very grateful today and honored to be in such great company," Lane, who is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in A Comedy Series group, said in a statement. "As always I'm so thankful to John Hoffman and all the writers and producers, cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building, especially Steve [Martin], Selena [Gomez] and most importantly for me, Marty [Short] and James Caverley, two of the best scene partners you could ask for. Congrats to one and all."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Weird Al, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I'd be able to say, 'Hey, Daniel Radcliffe just got an Emmy nomination for playing me in a movie!'" the musician said in a statement following the television movie's nominations. "But here we are. I'm enormously thrilled and incredibly grateful. Our movie basically pokes fun at all those awards-bait biopics, so it was both ironic and mind-blowing to wake up this morning with eight nominations! Thanks, Television Academy!"

 

Trending Stories

1

Zayn's Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Gigi Hadid, Yolanda & More

2
Breaking

Emmy Nominations 2023 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

3
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian Feels Like She's the "3rd Parent" to Niece Dream

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

The 2023 Emmy Awards air on Fox Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Zayn's Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Gigi Hadid, Yolanda & More

2
Breaking

Emmy Nominations 2023 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

3
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian Feels Like She's the "3rd Parent" to Niece Dream

4

Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Andrew East

5

Cause of Death Revealed for Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley