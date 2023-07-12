Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and More Stars React to 2023 Emmy Nominations

Watch : Best of 2022 Emmys GLAMBOT

It's almost time for the small screen's biggest night.

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma announced the nominations for the 2023 Emmys on July 12 during a virtual ceremony.

So which shows are up for a trophy? Succession heads into the night with the most nominations, earning a whopping 27 for its final season. Fellow dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus also racked up 24 and 23 nods, respectively, and comedy Ted Lasso scored 21.

After the nominees were revealed, several stars celebrated the recognition, including Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for Welcome to Wrexham's nominations.

"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," the team owners said. "We are so grateful for today's 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!"