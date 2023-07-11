Melanie Griffith Covers Up Antonio Banderas Tattoo With Tribute to Dakota Johnson and Family

Watch : Antonio Banderas on Stepdaughter Dakota in "Fifty Shades"

A day with family is another day in paradise for Melanie Griffith.

And she has the ink to prove it. During a walk in Los Angeles on July 10, the actress showed off a tattoo just below her shoulder where a tribute to her former husband Antonio Banderas—his name inside a heart—used to be. Now in its place is a design featuring the first names of her four kids: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jesse.

In addition to her daughter Stella Banderas, 26, with The Mask of Zorro actor, Melanie shares son Alexander Bauer, 37, with ex-husband Steven Bauer as well as daughter Dakota Johnson, 33, and stepson Jesse Johnson, 40, with ex-husband Don Johnson.

The Working Girl alum, 65, and Antonio, 62, wed in 1996 after working on the 1995 film Two Much. However, they announced their divorce in 2014 and finalized it the following year.