Melanie Griffith Covers Up Antonio Banderas Tattoo With Tribute to Dakota Johnson and Family

A day with family is another day in paradise for Melanie Griffith.
And she has the ink to prove it. During a walk in Los Angeles on July 10, the actress showed off a tattoo just below her shoulder where a tribute to her former husband Antonio Banderas—his name inside a heart—used to be. Now in its place is a design featuring the first names of her four kids: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jesse.
In addition to her daughter Stella Banderas, 26, with The Mask of Zorro actor, Melanie shares son Alexander Bauer, 37, with ex-husband Steven Bauer as well as daughter Dakota Johnson, 33, and stepson Jesse Johnson, 40, with ex-husband Don Johnson.
The Working Girl alum, 65, and Antonio, 62, wed in 1996 after working on the 1995 film Two Much. However, they announced their divorce in 2014 and finalized it the following year.
Still, since their split, Melanie and Antonio have remained on good terms and have posted pictures from their occasional hangouts on social media. In fact, the Puss in Boots star has spoken about the deep friendships that's remained since they parted ways romantically.
"Melanie is probably one of my best friends right now—the woman that I was married with for 20 years," he told Access Hollywood at the 2020 Oscars. "But she's a dear friend of mine. I love her very much."
And Antonio is still close with her children—including Dakota, who honored him at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards for his performance in Pain and Glory.
"I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky," the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in her speech. "I got a bonus dad who over time I would realize is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life."
