Why Melanie Griffith Is Swearing Off Marriage After Four Divorces

"Working Bitch."

That's the title Melanie Griffith suggested for her potential memoir (aptly inspired by her iconic role in 1988's Working Girl) when she spoke to InStyle magazine's Marshall Heyman for an interview earlier this month.

In the wide-ranging profile, the actress and mother-of-four opened up about her life away from the big screen and revealed why she isn't afraid to share her non-traditional outlook on marriage with the world. Over the span of her successful career, Griffith has been married four times to three different men. Twice to Don Johnson, whom she fell in love with at just 14-years-old. They'd welcome a daughter, actress Dakota Johnson, during their second marriage, and Griffith also took in Johnson's son as her own.

But before tying the knot for a second time with Johnson, she married actor Steven Bauer. The two had a son together, 32-year-old Alexander Bauer, and in 1996 Griffith welcomed a daughter, actress Stella Banderas, with her most recent ex-husband, Antonio Banderas.