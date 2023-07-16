Reliving Every Detail of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Double Wedding

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Ben Affleck's Creative Influence & New Music

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would hardly be the first celebrities to answer the siren song of the all-night Las Vegas wedding chapel.

But the pair's July 16, 2022 Sin City nuptials were no spur-of-the-moment decision conceived next to the Caesar's Palace blackjack table.

"Twenty years ago, we were supposed to get married, and it kind of all fell apart back then," Lopez explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January, referencing their original early aughts engagement. "And this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD. I was like, 'Is this happening? Is this really happening?' And we were so happy, and of course, it was happening, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful."

Putting together an all-white affair for 100 guests at Affleck's Georgia estate had already begun to feel like a lot even before they started discussions on how to block paparazzi from getting a peek. So when their teams suggested an elopement, Lopez recalled, "Ben just says, 'F--k it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"