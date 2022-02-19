Jay Shetty Is Here to Help You Meditate Like a Celeb in Just 7 Minutes

Watch : Meditation Teacher Helps Families During COVID-19 - Friday Feels

To keep calm, might we suggest heading to a very obvious source: The Calm app.

Now, before you carry on about how you have tried meditation before and it just doesn't work for you and you don't have the time to do it, what if we said you could be guided by one of the wellness industry's most respected coaches and that you would be finished in the same amount of time it takes to make your coffee?

Jay Shetty, a former monk who became a viral motivational speaker, New York Times bestselling author and current host of the most popular health podcast, has now added another title to his impressive resume: The Chief Purpose Officer of Calm, which is the home of his new daily content series.

"The Daily Jay has been created to help anyone and everyone start a new meditation and mindfulness habit, anywhere at any time," Shetty told E! News. "It's seven minutes a day that you can do while you're on the move, while you're folding your laundry, while you're making your bed, while you're doing the dishes."