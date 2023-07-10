Former U.S. Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Prison

Watch : Aly Raisman Talks Time 100 Recognizing Army of Survivors

Convicted former U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been hospitalized after being stabbed in prison.

The disgraced former physician—who is currently serving time behind bars for sexual abuse—was stabbed multiple times at a federal facility in Florida during a dispute with another inmate, a prison union leader confirmed to NBC News.

Joe Rojas, president of the organization that represents employees at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman, told the outlet that the 59-year-old was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest, resulting in a collapsed lung during the July 9 altercation.

Nassar is currently in stable condition, according to Rojas, who said he confirmed the information with staff on duty.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also confirmed to NBC News that an inmate was assaulted at the federal location in Florida, but did not confirm any identities. However, authorities did reveal that staff provided life-saving measures and that the injured prisoner was being treated at a local hospital.