Alix Earle Influenced Me To Add These 20 Products to My Amazon Cart for Prime Day 2023

We included these products chosen by Alix Earle because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Alix is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If Alix Earle recommends a product on TikTok, I'm listening and shopping ASAP. She has become one of the most trusted influencers on the internet because of her authenticity and her Get Ready With Me videos. Just like the rest of us beauty enthusiasts, Alix looks forward to the good deals from Amazon Prime Day.

If you're wondering what's in Alix's Amazon cart, you're in luck because she shared her top 20 picks with E! shoppers. Her selections include top-rated beauty products like the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer. If you have travel plans, Alix recommends this expandable suitcase and packing cubes to help you get organized.

This bundle with six pairs of earrings is such an incredible deal for just $17. Go all out hosting at your home with some stemless wine glasses or this cup and straw glassware set.

Whether you're shopping for beauty, fashion, travel, or home products, Alix has you covered with her Amazon Prime Day 2023 selections.