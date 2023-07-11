Alix Earle Influenced Me To Add These 20 Products to My Amazon Cart for Prime Day 2023

We included these products chosen by Alix Earle because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Alix is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If Alix Earle recommends a product on TikTok, I'm listening and shopping ASAP. She has become one of the most trusted influencers on the internet because of her authenticity and her Get Ready With Me videos. Just like the rest of us beauty enthusiasts, Alix looks forward to the good deals from Amazon Prime Day.
If you're wondering what's in Alix's Amazon cart, you're in luck because she shared her top 20 picks with E! shoppers. Her selections include top-rated beauty products like the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer. If you have travel plans, Alix recommends this expandable suitcase and packing cubes to help you get organized.
This bundle with six pairs of earrings is such an incredible deal for just $17. Go all out hosting at your home with some stemless wine glasses or this cup and straw glassware set.
Whether you're shopping for beauty, fashion, travel, or home products, Alix has you covered with her Amazon Prime Day 2023 selections.
Alix Earle's Prime Day Picks
Sell Out Risk: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (originally $24)
Rare Deal: Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans, $40 (originally $80)
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 16,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
I don't know why this is 'sleeping' mask because I use it all day long. It's super-hydrating without feeling sticky, it smells good, and it stays on my lips for a long time, even when I wear a protective face mask. This is the best to treat and prevent chapped lips all year long, in my opinion. It also looks pretty over lip liner. This product is such a great investment because one container will last a long time.
It has 22,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in a handful of scents. It's a celebrity favorite too. Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas have recommended this lip mask to E! shoppers too.
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
We all want that natural-looking, lit-from-within glow. Ironically, that carefree glow does take a little bit of effort. It's all about finding the right product that works for your beauty routine.
The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:
- Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
- Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
- Mix it in with your foundation.
- Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
- Apply as a highlighter.
- Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
- Use this is a body luminizer.
- Mix it in with your body lotion.
Boost your glow and your confidence with this top-rated, customer-loved product. There are four shades to choose from.
17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set
This is just such an incredible deal for 6 pairs of earrings. The bundle has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- Eyebrow Razor & Face Shaver for Women (Set of 12)
Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "These are amazing and affordable. Do your skin a favor and try these. You'll be amazed at what's on your face."
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. Always be prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. You can also use them during the day, but I always end up applying them as an overnight treatment. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them, according to the brand.
It has 93,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "NEED THESE. Bury me with these please. My holy grail. Use them often for hormonal acne or whiteheads. Just perfection. Get rid of a pimple overnight and prevents them from worsening." They're a celebrity favorite for sure. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang have recommended the Mighty Patch.
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
Fashion meets function this mini fridge from Paris Hilton's Amazon line. Use this for snacks, drinks, or skincare. There are three adorable colors to choose from.
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
Keeping your suitcase organized and knowing exactly where everything is can help you feel like you're on top of everything before a trip and throughout your vacation. These premium packing cubes come in 13 colors. They're practical, cute, and affordable with 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Relax and channel the early 2000s with a pair of bootcut jeans. This light blue pair goes with everything and there are 8 additional colors to choose from. The Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans are available in sizes ranging from 24-32.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FUNTOUCH Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror with 72 Led Lights
Whether you're on the go or getting ready at home, great lighting is key. This light up mirror has a long-lasting battery and 72 lights with cool, natural, and warm tones. It's lightweight and it folds up for protection while you travel. There are 9 colors to choose from and Alix's pick has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Auseibeely 6 Pack Square Claw Clips
Get your hair out of your way and stay on trend with these cute claw clips. They come in sets of six with 11 color combinations to choose from. Alix's pick is an Amazon favorite with 3,600+ 5-star reviews.
Automet Women’s Unitard Bodysuit
You will want to live in this onesie. It's great for lounging around, working out, traveling, running errands, and dressing up. It just depends how you style it. This flattering romper comes in 12 colors. The Automet Women's Unitard Bodysuit is the perfect "throw on and go" outfit and it's an essential base layer.
A shopper said, "Snatches your body. I was skeptical because I have a larger chest for a mid size gal but was able to trust in getting a medium. I usually wear a large for most tops because my chest area and underarms are bigger... However, this outfit flatters my body and holds my boobies in. Will be buying other colors!"
Prettygarden Women’s Casual Summer Midi Dress
It's giving summer vacation in Greece. Whether you have travel plans or not, you'll be in a vacation state of mind with this dress that feels comfortable and looks polished. In colder months, you can add some booties or a sweater to make this a year-round item in your wardrobe rotation. There are 33 gorgeous colors to choose from.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling
Apple AirPods Pro have 28,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and up to 30 hours of battery life. They come with a self-charging case and they easily pair with your other Apple products.
Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Fill Video Light with Front & Back Clip, Adjusted 3 Light Modes for Phone, iPhone, Android, iPad, Laptop
Lighting is everything. Whether you're an influencer or you just want to look your best during a FaceTime call, this clip-on light is an easy solution you'll appreciate. Just clip it on to your laptop, tablet, or phone and you'll be set to record premium content. Alix's pick has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses, 15 oz, Set of 4
Host the ideal girls night in with these affordable, stemless wine glasses. This set of four has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alink Ribbed Glassware Drinking Glasses with Straws Set of 4
Whether you're sipping on cocktails or enjoying an iced coffee, these glassware and straw sets are an absolute must. The bundle even comes with 2 cleaning brushes. And, yes they are dishwasher-safe (thankfully!).
An Amazon shopper said, "I'm obsessed with this set. They are just as sturdy and dishwasher safe as they are super cute and aesthetic. I was worried about buying glassware online because of possible breakage but the packaging was great and these glasses/straws are thick and sturdy (without being too heavy). Very happy with this purchase!"
Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase
These suitcases are lightweight, durable, and spacious. There is a TSA-accepted combination lock and an expandable main compartment just in case you overdo it with the packing. There are top and side handles, which makes it easy to lift your suitcase from baggage claim. There are 5 colors and 3 sizes to choose from. The Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Tasti-Crisp Digital Air Fryer with AirCrisp Technology, Custom Presets, Temperature Control, and Auto Shut Off Feature
If you want to cook quickly, you need an air fryer. If you want to cook your favorite foods in a healthier way, you need an air fryer. If you want cooking to be easy, you need an air fryer. Simplify your life and whip up delicious meals with the DASH Tasti-Crisp Digital Air Fryer. The product's AirCrisp technology helps reduce added fat by 70-80%, according to the brand. This air fryer is lightweight and compact, so it won't take up a ton of counter space. There are 5 colors to choose from and this air fryer has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
