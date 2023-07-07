Olivia Rodrigo's Celebrity Crush Confession Will Take You Back to the Glory Days

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Reunite on Red Carpet: SEE PICS!

Olivia Rodrigo is spilling her guts.

The "Vampire" singer gushed over Bruce Springsteen in a profile with Vogue published July 6, calling the 73-year-old singer "my biggest celebrity crush of all time."

The revelation came when Rodrigo was out shopping for vinyl records and found a bootleg album titled Porn in the U.S.A. of Springsteen's 1984 concert in Toronto. Per the outlet, the 20-year-old had a giggle over the cover, which featured Springsteen in a white T-shirt with a warning label reading: "This record contains noises of an explicit nature that may be offensive and should not be played in the presence of minors."

"I think I might have to get this for my new apartment," she remarked. "Yeah, you're coming home with me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodrigo touched on her love life. After discovering that interviewer Jia Torentino met her spouse when she was 20, Rodrigo's current age, the Grammy winner quipped, "I want to meet my husband now!"