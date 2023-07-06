Jessica Simpson Sets the Record Straight on Whether She Uses Ozempic

Watch : Jessica Simpson SLAMS Critics' "Destructive Noise"

Once again, Jessica Simpson's appearance has become a public affair.

The "Irresistible" singer recently addressed claims that she slimmed down after using Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication that has since been touted as a weight-loss drug. And, as she put it, those assumptions couldn't be further from the truth.

"Oh Lord," Jessica told Bustle in an interview published July 6. "I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it's willpower."

She continued, "I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

If anything, the fashion mogul explained how going through weight fluctuations over the years has been a valuable asset for her.

"I am fortunate to have been every size," she noted. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."