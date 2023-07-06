Jessica Simpson Sets the Record Straight on Whether She Uses Ozempic

Once again, Jessica Simpson's appearance has become a public affair.
The "Irresistible" singer recently addressed claims that she slimmed down after using Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication that has since been touted as a weight-loss drug. And, as she put it, those assumptions couldn't be further from the truth.
"Oh Lord," Jessica told Bustle in an interview published July 6. "I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it's willpower."
She continued, "I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."
If anything, the fashion mogul explained how going through weight fluctuations over the years has been a valuable asset for her.
"I am fortunate to have been every size," she noted. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."
But no matter how much wisdom she's gained from each size, the 42-year-old admitted it's still painful to see comments about her body.
"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that," she shared. "I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt."
She echoed similar sentiments last November when fans accused her of taking Ozempic after she posted a Pottery Barn ad on Instagram showing off her daughter's room.
"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" Jessica wrote in a separate Instagram on Nov. 6. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."
Over the years, the Open Book author has been transparent about her body journey with her fans.
In 2019, she revealed she lost 100 pounds six months after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, now 3. She's also a mom to Maxwell Drew, 10; Ace Knute, 9, who she shares with husband Eric Johnson.
"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she wrote in a September 2019 Instagram. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
And in her memoir, Jessica recalled taking extreme measures to look a certain way during the early years of her career. "I immediately went on an extremely strict diet," she wrote in her book, which debuted in February 2020, "and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years."
A decade prior, the musician opened up to Oprah about the pressure she faced to maintain her figure after being ridiculed for the "mom jeans" she wore during a 2009 performance.
"People couldn't stop talking about my weight fluctuating," Jessica told the host in 2010. "It would bother any woman, I would think. The fact that I was famous last year for gaining 10 pounds is ridiculous and it's really sad."
"I just didn't want to feed into it," she added. "I didn't want people to let people know it was affecting me...it's a really hard thing for me to talk about because I celebrate women of all sizes and I think we're all beautiful. I do believe it is something that comes from within, and something you have to find within yourself to be comfortable with yourself."
And while Jessica has done and seen it all, she isn't the only celebrity to clarify her stance on Ozempeic. Keep reading to see all of the A-listers who've weighed in on the drug.