Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids

Jessica Simpson shared a series of adorable pics of her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids, Maxwell, Ace and Birdie getting in the holiday spirit on Dec. 19. Scroll down to see the cute snap.

Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. 

The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit.

Alongside selfies with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, Jessica, captioned the Dec. 19 post, "Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season."

In the photos, Jessica and Eric each take a photo with their youngest, followed by a pic of the couple with daughter Maxwell and one of Jessica and Ace. The carousel was rounded out with the fashion designer showing off her look, which consisted of a royal blue coat and shiny leather leggings, with oversized sunglasses and studded combat boots completeing the ensemble. For the occasion, Eric traded off between an Oakland A's hat and a Boston Red Sox cap, looking cozy in a red and black plaid fleece zip-up.

Rachel Zoe commented, "The most beautiful smiley children" and Paris Hilton said, "Beautiful family."

Jessica Simpson's 2022 Family Vacation to Aspen

This latest family focused post comes just two weeks after the "A Public Affair" singer shared photos from a family ski trip to Aspen, Colo., with her sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross and brother-in-law Evan Ross and their children Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2, as well as Bronx, 14, Ashlee's son with ex Pete Wentz. Jessica and Ashlee's parents, Joe Simpson and Tina Simpson, and Eric's parents were also on the ski vacation.

Jessica captioned the Dec. 6 posts "Snow Bunnies" and "Winter Wonderland."

The family trip came two weeks after Bronx turned 14 years old, with the Dukes of Hazzard star celebrating her nephew on Instagram.

"Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much," Jessica wrote on Nov. 21. "You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU! @ashleesimpsonross you are my role model."

