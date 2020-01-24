Jessica Simpson Reveals She Took Diet Pills for 20 Years

Jessica Simpson drops another bombshell in her upcoming memoir: She popped diet pills for two decades after being told by a powerful male record executive to lose weight.

The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer has made headlines for years over her fluctuating weight and looks in general, was famously ridiculed for wearing unflattering "mom jeans" in 2009. Last September, Simpson revealed she lost 100 pounds six months after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson.

In 2010, the singer told Oprah Winfrey that no, she has never battled an eating disorder, saying, "I've tried every fad diet, every diet there is, but never to the extent where it's unhealthy."

In her memoir, Open Book, she says that on her 17th birthday, she auditioned for Tommy Mottola at Columbia Records, and that he offered her a record contract...and told her to lose 15 pounds, adding, "That's what it will take to be Jessica Simpson." At the time, the 5'3" singer weighed 118 pounds. according to People, which has been publishing excerpts of the book.

"I immediately went on an extremely strict diet, and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years," Simpson says in the book.

Mottola has not commented on Simpson's remarks.

She says in her book that after she got famous, she said she "started to hear voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in...'Do more sit-ups, fat ass.'"