Ashton Kutcher’s Rare Tribute to Wife Mila Kunis Will Color You Happy

Watch : Ashton Kutcher DRUNKENLY Told Mila Kunis "I Love You"

Mila Kunis might be the one who stars in Luckiest Girl Alive, but her husband Ashton Kutcher says he's the lucky one.

On June 23, the 45-year-old shared a rare tribute to his wife of eight years that was literal sunshine and rainbows.

"I'm the luckiest man alive," Ashton captioned his post, adding "#gratitude." In the sweet pic, Mila can be seen standing in front of a tropical blue ocean with beautiful mountains in the background, her face turned towards the sky and arms outstretched, lining up perfectly with the rainbow behind her.

Users couldn't get over the adorable photo, with one person commenting, "couple goals," with another adding, "The photo. The caption. Beautiful." And, in a nod to the couple's former sitcom days, a third commented, "Michael & Jackie forever."

And for Ashton—who shares kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6 with Mila—of all the roles he's played throughout his career, the one he plays at home is his favorite.