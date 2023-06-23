Ashton Kutcher’s Rare Tribute to Wife Mila Kunis Will Color You Happy

Ashton Kutcher shared a sweet message to his wife of eight years, Mila Kunis, with a photo that is sky-high levels of cute.

Watch: Ashton Kutcher DRUNKENLY Told Mila Kunis "I Love You"

Mila Kunis might be the one who stars in Luckiest Girl Alive, but her husband Ashton Kutcher says he's the lucky one.

On June 23, the 45-year-old shared a rare tribute to his wife of eight years that was literal sunshine and rainbows

"I'm the luckiest man alive," Ashton captioned his post, adding "#gratitude." In the sweet pic, Mila can be seen standing in front of a tropical blue ocean with beautiful mountains in the background, her face turned towards the sky and arms outstretched, lining up perfectly with the rainbow behind her. 

Users couldn't get over the adorable photo, with one person commenting, "couple goals," with another adding, "The photo. The caption. Beautiful." And, in a nod to the couple's former sitcom days, a third commented, "Michael & Jackie forever."

And for Ashton—who shares kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6 with Mila—of all the roles he's played throughout his career, the one he plays at home is his favorite.  

photos
Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Beverly Hills Mansion

As the No Strings Attached actor exclusively revealed on the Feb. 6 episode of E! News, "The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband."

Instagram

"My life is so good," Ashton continued. "I love my family so much. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much. I'm the most fortunate human being that I know."

He noted, "I could take all my problems, put them in the middle of the room with everybody else on the planet's problems, and I'd go get mine back because I love my problems and I love my joys. I wouldn't give it up for a minute." 

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Ashton also recently got sentimental when sharing his POV from the first time he told the Bad Moms alum he loved her. 

"I remember it," Ashton shared during a Feb. 14 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I remember it distinctly cause I came into her house and I was singing this Kenny Chesney song and I was like, ‘You and tequila make me crazy,' cause there had been a little too much tequila consumed and they both make me crazy."

After serenading her, Ashton got it off his chest: "And then I told her that I love her and I meant it when I said it."

But whether the drunk words were sober thoughts, Mila wasn't convinced, telling Ashton to sleep on it and tell her in the morning. So, he did—and in quite a sweet way. The Your Place or Mine actor added, "I woke her up and I was like, ‘Hey, I love you.'"

To relive all of Mila and Ashton's cutest moments, keep scrolling!

Instagram
They Laugh Off Split Rumors

In June 2019, the couple tackled tabloid speculation that their marriage was over in the most hilarious way possible. 

"I guess it's over... Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who's counting," Ashton jokingly captioned a video of him and Mila posted to his Instagram account. 

In the video, his wife deadpanned, "I felt suffocated." His response? "I was just so overbearing wasn't I?"

Instagram / Dax Shepard
Friendship Goals

Mila and Ashton have been longtime friends with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, which is why they were able to send such a thoughtful Christmas gift for the couple's guest room in 2018.

"What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family," Dax, who starred on Punk'd with Ashton, shared on Instagram. "A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!"

London Ent / Splash News
V-Day Mix-Up

The Punk'd mastermind seemed to get a taste of his own medicine when he tried to get Mila a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift in 2019 when he noticed she and their kids loved watching a robin that had nested eggs in a tree outside their kitchen window. 

"Ashton got me two little lovebirds," said on Ellen. But when they took the new pets to get cleaned, they learned he had not been given lovebirds, but budgies.

"I love my husband so, so, so, so much and it's the thought that counts and it's such a beautiful thought," Mila said.

Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers
Guilty Pleasure

Mila was outed as a Bachelor super-fan by Ashton in  2015 after he posted a photo of himself standing next to a TV still of Jared Haibon's face, writing "I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture. @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?"

And the couple even ended up going on the show in 2017, making a memorable appearance during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette

In 2018, Ashton finally came face-to-face with his Bachelor doppelganger when he and Mila met Jared and Ashley Iaconetti at a charity event. 

"In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces," Haibon captioned a couple of the two couples meeting for the first time. "In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him. In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends."

AKM-GSI
A Family of Four

Mila gave birth to the couple's second child, a son named Dimitri, on Nov. 30, 2016. (Ashton accidentally revealed they were having a boy during an interview months earlier.) 

And the Bad Moms star would later gush about Wyatt taking on the big sister role, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "My daughter is very sweet to him. She's actually really nice. There are times where she's like an a-hole but more times than not she's actually really kind and really generous."

AKM-GSI
Welcome Wyatt!

In October 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

And Ashton being Ashton, he decided to have some fun with their baby's announcement anad the first photo of Wyatt, he posted a slew of pics to a guessing game posted to his Aplus.com site.

"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world," he wrote. "May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy. Can you guess which one is ours, or does it really matter? All babies are cute."

Jackson Lee / Splash News
They're Married!

The couple wed over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015, officially becoming husband and wife in a private ceremony. They exchanged vows at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, Calif., right at sunset in front of close family and friends, with an insider spilling that the bride wore a "strapless dress with her hair pulled back" and the couple's daughter Wyatt also donned a white dress.

And the newlyweds decided to embark on the most low-key honeymoon ever, taking an RV trip up the California coast with their then-9-month-old Wyatt, with eyewitnesses saying the couple packed on the PDA and were super-friendly to the locals. Mila later recalled the "absurb" honeymoon and all of its misadventures during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, including their air conditioner breaking and how they "almost died" after they were directed onto a fireroad. 

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
They're Pregnant!

In 2014, E! News confirmed that Ashton and Mila were expecting their first child together.

AKM-GSI
They're Engaged

E! News exclusively learned in 2014 that the pair were heading to the altar!

AKM-GSI
Roaming in Rome

The loving couple spent a romantic evening together where they enjoyed a nice meal at Checchino in Trastevere quarter, Rome in 2012.

LA DODGERS/JILL WEISLEDER
Family Time

Ashton and Mila went on a double date with her parents at a Dodgers Game in 2012.

ImagineChina/X17online.com
Adventurous Love

The world-traveling duo shared a hug as they waited to climb the Great Wall of China in Beijing in 2013.

SplashNews.com
Match Mates in New York

The adorable couple wore matching Chicago Bears shirts and could be seen walking arm in arm and smiling in 2012.

LOTE / Splash News
Cheers

The couple got some grub in Jerez De La Frontera in Spain on holiday for the Moto GP Races.

VM/CPR/Dino/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
His Other Half

Mila visited her boyfriend while he was working on the set of Two and a Half Men in L.A.

Twitter
Kisses Under the Sun

"Sunset  "

Merino/INFphoto.com
Morning Strolls

The two took their dog for an early morning walk.

ELIOT PRESS/Bauer-Griffin
Smooches in Saint Tropez

The lovebirds shared a kiss during their walk on the beach in France.

