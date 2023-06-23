Ashton Kutcher’s Rare Tribute to Wife Mila Kunis Will Color You Happy

Mila Kunis might be the one who stars in Luckiest Girl Alive, but her husband Ashton Kutcher says he's the lucky one.
On June 23, the 45-year-old shared a rare tribute to his wife of eight years that was literal sunshine and rainbows.
"I'm the luckiest man alive," Ashton captioned his post, adding "#gratitude." In the sweet pic, Mila can be seen standing in front of a tropical blue ocean with beautiful mountains in the background, her face turned towards the sky and arms outstretched, lining up perfectly with the rainbow behind her.
Users couldn't get over the adorable photo, with one person commenting, "couple goals," with another adding, "The photo. The caption. Beautiful." And, in a nod to the couple's former sitcom days, a third commented, "Michael & Jackie forever."
And for Ashton—who shares kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6 with Mila—of all the roles he's played throughout his career, the one he plays at home is his favorite.
As the No Strings Attached actor exclusively revealed on the Feb. 6 episode of E! News, "The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband."
"My life is so good," Ashton continued. "I love my family so much. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much. I'm the most fortunate human being that I know."
He noted, "I could take all my problems, put them in the middle of the room with everybody else on the planet's problems, and I'd go get mine back because I love my problems and I love my joys. I wouldn't give it up for a minute."
Ashton also recently got sentimental when sharing his POV from the first time he told the Bad Moms alum he loved her.
"I remember it," Ashton shared during a Feb. 14 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I remember it distinctly cause I came into her house and I was singing this Kenny Chesney song and I was like, ‘You and tequila make me crazy,' cause there had been a little too much tequila consumed and they both make me crazy."
After serenading her, Ashton got it off his chest: "And then I told her that I love her and I meant it when I said it."
But whether the drunk words were sober thoughts, Mila wasn't convinced, telling Ashton to sleep on it and tell her in the morning. So, he did—and in quite a sweet way. The Your Place or Mine actor added, "I woke her up and I was like, ‘Hey, I love you.'"
