Kesha and Dr. Luke Reach Settlement in Defamation Lawsuit After 9 Years

Kesha is looking ahead to her next chapter in life—and the same goes for Dr. Luke.

Nine years after the "Tik Tok" singer accused the music producer of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005, the two have "agreed to a resolution" in the defamation suit he filed against her over the allegations, per NBC News.

In a statement of her own, Kesha added, "Only God knows what happened that night, as I have always said. I cannot recount everything that happened."

"I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one," the 36-year-old continued. "I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke also issued a solo statement to mark the settlement, reading, "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened."

Asserting that he "never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone," the 49-year-old added, "I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."