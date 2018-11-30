Kesha maintains that Luke drugged and raped her in 2005. His legal team said in their statement that on the night in question, "Kesha and Dr. Luke each attended a birthday party for Nicky Hilton Rothschild at a nightclub in Hollywood, followed by an after-party at Paris Hilton's home. Kesha admits she voluntarily had at least four drinks while partying. Because she drank too much, she got sick, and threw up in Paris Hilton's closet."

Kesha sang about the vomiting episode in her song "Paris Hilton's Closet," which she co-wrote with her mom. ("But I threw up in Paris Hilton's closet / I got drunk and totally lost it"). She also told Us Weekly in 2010, "I barfed in her closet. I ended up going to her house for a party, and I thought it was a bathroom. I was dancing too hard. And it turned out to be her closet."

"That the Seberts made light of that night speaks volumes about what actually happened," Luke's legal team said.

"Kesha was kicked out of the after-party because of her behavior," Luke's legal team continued. "Dr. Luke was asked to help bring Kesha out of the party."

"As an act of kindness and to help Kesha, since Kesha had just vomited and was intoxicated, he escorted her out and offered to allow her to sleep in his hotel suite, which was only a few blocks away," the statement said. "Kesha slept on the bed in the hotel suite, while Dr. Luke separately slept on the couch. Dr. Luke testified, under oath and in great detail, that he did not have any sexual or physical contact with Kesha."