Kesha Is Ordered to Pay $375,000 as Dr. Luke Defamation Case Continues

Keshahas been ordered to pay Dr. Luke $374,000 after suffering a major setback in the defamation case he filed against her.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge ruled Dr. Luke was "defamed" when Kesha made a "false statement" to Lady Gaga claiming he had raped Katy Perry. As the documents outline, "Perry unequivocally testified that Gottwald did not do so. In response, Kesha has not raised a triable issue. There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony is unrefuted, must not be believed."

Furthermore, the judge declares Dr. Luke is not a public figure, and is therefore not required to prove in trial that Kesha acted with "malice" when she accused him of rape. "Gottwald certainly is not a 'general public figure,'" the judge explains in the ruling. "Although he may be well known in music-industry circles, he has never been a household name or achieved general pervasive fame and notoriety in the community. Nor is he a limited-purpose public figure."

The ruling also states Kesha breached her contract with KMI. As a result of this decision, Kesha is obligated to pay KMI "pre-judgment interest of $373,671.88."