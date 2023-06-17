A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice's Feud With the Gorgas and Where Their RHONJ Costars Stand

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: Inside RHONJ's Heated Family Feud

A family fractured.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans finally saw Teresa Giudice officially sever ties with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on the Bravo series' explosive season 13 reunion, which concluded June 13.

Although the feuding has been going on and off for over a decade, the vitriol between them hit a new level of nasty after Teresa and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas helped spread a cheating rumor about Melissa. This, in turn, caused her and Joe to skip out on attending Teresa and Louie's August 2022 wedding.

As fighting ensued, their RHONJ costars picked sides and even their kids weighed in on who is to blame for their parents' shattered relationship.

And when the three-part reunion finally aired, it was clear that nothing could be resolved and there was no path forward for Teresa and the Gorgas.

"You know what the best thing to do is?" Joe proposed to his sister. "Forget about me, I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing, leave me alone, leave everybody alone, live your f--king lives."