RHONJ Fans Won't Believe the Text Andy Cohen Got From Bo Dietl After Luis Ruelas Reunion Drama

The Bo Dietl drama continues.

After the famed private investigator became a hot topic on part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 reunion, Andy Cohen revealed Dietl reached out to him and denied ever looking into the show's castmembers on behalf of Teresa Giudice's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"Bo Dietl texted me again," the Watch What Happens Live host shared on the June 14 episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live. "I just want to say on his behalf, he said, 'I never did any investigations on the cast of the Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn't do any other investigations for Louie.'"

The final part of Dietl's message particularly piqued Cohen's interest.

"So, he's saying that Louie didn't hire him to investigate the cast of the Housewives of Jersey, so that's a very specific thing he's saying," the Bravo host reiterated. "He's not saying he doesn't have [info]."