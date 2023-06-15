RHONJ Fans Won't Believe the Text Andy Cohen Got From Bo Dietl After Luis Ruelas Reunion Drama

The Bo Dietl drama continues.
After the famed private investigator became a hot topic on part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 reunion, Andy Cohen revealed Dietl reached out to him and denied ever looking into the show's castmembers on behalf of Teresa Giudice's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
"Bo Dietl texted me again," the Watch What Happens Live host shared on the June 14 episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live. "I just want to say on his behalf, he said, 'I never did any investigations on the cast of the Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn't do any other investigations for Louie.'"
The final part of Dietl's message particularly piqued Cohen's interest.
"So, he's saying that Louie didn't hire him to investigate the cast of the Housewives of Jersey, so that's a very specific thing he's saying," the Bravo host reiterated. "He's not saying he doesn't have [info]."
Dietl's role in the drama surrounding Giudice, Ruelas and their costars started during RHONJ's season 13 finale, which aired on May 16, when Ruelas said during a group argument, "Bo Dietl knows s--t about everybody in this room."
"Bo Dietl, who's, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group," he added. "There's so much more."
However, during the June 13 reunion episode, he backtracked and denied ever asking Dietl to dig up dirt on his wife's costars.
But several costars—including Margaret Josephs, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga, Dolores Catania's ex-husband Frank Catania and Rachel Fuda's husband John Fuda—had a different story. Josephs alleged that Ruelas called her son at his place of work, while Catania accused Ruelas of hiring Dietl to do a smear campaign on him and Gorga.
E! News has reached out to Ruelas for comment.
Dietl previously denied ever being hired by Ruelas.
"The fact is, look, I know Louie and Teresa, I've known 'em for a long time, over the years," he told Entertainment Tonight in May. "All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? 'I got the most famous private investigator, I got dirt on every one of yous.' It was all bologna and it never happened."
Catch up on RHONJ any time on Peacock, and keep reading for a complete timeline of Giudice's ongoing feud with the Gorgas.
