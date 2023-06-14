RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Share Final Words Before Vowing to Never Speak Again

This family feud has run its course.
After over a decade of fighting, Teresa Giudice finally decided to end her strained relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey's final season 13 reunion episode June 13.
While rehashing their longstanding drama, Teresa declared this was the last time she would ever speak to the pair, prompting Joe to react with, "For you to say that, that's terrible."
And while the trio fought over many things over the course of the three-part reunion—from Melissa and Joe skipping her August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas to Teresa spreading cheating rumors about Melissa—there was one accusation in particular what caused Teresa to storm off set. As for what it was? Well, Joe alleged that Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice said her uncle could "do better" than Melissa. And Teresa didn't too kindly to this claim.
"You're f--king disgusting. Disgusting!" she screamed while walking away to her dressing room. "This is not how I would raise my children, ever! You should be ashamed of yourself. And don't come following me!"
Backstage, Teresa ranted about her brother as Louie tried calming her down. "He lies about my daughter? I really don't want to go out there anymore and see him," she told her husband and producers. "I don't want to make up with him. I want this over. I am done with him."
Host Andy Cohen even had to follow Teresa backstage to convince her to rejoin the reunion taping.
"We can't keep re-litigating this," the Watch What Happens Live host told the RHONJ O.G. "I mean, it is what it is and we are where we are. So, I think we have to go out there and finish this."
Upon rejoining the cast, Andy noted that "it's obvious that we're not going to resolve anything," but did ask Teresa and Joe if they had messages for each other before ending their relationship once and for all.
And while Teresa simply said she's heartbroken over the rift, her younger brother shared some slightly more optimistic words.
"You know what, Teresa? I will never say 'never,'" Joe said. "You're my only sister. I am not happy with you, I am upset with you, I will always love you. If you got in a car accident tomorrow, I'm running by your side in that hospital."
Teresa wasn't so receptive. "No, like daddy said, you honor me when I'm alive, not when I'm dead," the 51-year-old shot back. "Now, honor me now."
This prompted a change of heart from Joe. "You know what the best thing to do is?" the 48-year-old proposed. "Forget about me, I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing, leave me alone, leave everybody alone, live your f--king lives."
As for Melissa, she was also tired of the fighting after all these years.
"I definitely feel the hate, right, you see it," she said of Teresa at the end of the episode. "It's clear that I can never please her, I never could from day one. No matter what I did it was wrong and, obviously, some things never change. I do love you, no matter what you think. I worry about you and I'll go with the flow with whatever the family decides to do."
Keep reading for the full timeline of Teresa's bitter season 13 feud with the Gorgas. And catch up on RHONJ any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)