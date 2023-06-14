RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Share Final Words Before Vowing to Never Speak Again

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: Inside RHONJ's Heated Family Feud

This family feud has run its course.

After over a decade of fighting, Teresa Giudice finally decided to end her strained relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey's final season 13 reunion episode June 13.

While rehashing their longstanding drama, Teresa declared this was the last time she would ever speak to the pair, prompting Joe to react with, "For you to say that, that's terrible."

And while the trio fought over many things over the course of the three-part reunion—from Melissa and Joe skipping her August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas to Teresa spreading cheating rumors about Melissa—there was one accusation in particular what caused Teresa to storm off set. As for what it was? Well, Joe alleged that Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice said her uncle could "do better" than Melissa. And Teresa didn't too kindly to this claim.

"You're f--king disgusting. Disgusting!" she screamed while walking away to her dressing room. "This is not how I would raise my children, ever! You should be ashamed of yourself. And don't come following me!"

Backstage, Teresa ranted about her brother as Louie tried calming her down. "He lies about my daughter? I really don't want to go out there anymore and see him," she told her husband and producers. "I don't want to make up with him. I want this over. I am done with him."