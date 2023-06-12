See the Shocking Fight That Caused Teresa Giudice to Walk Out of the RHONJ Reunion

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: Inside RHONJ's Heated Family Feud

Hide the tables because Teresa Giudice has hit her breaking point.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga hit a shocking new level in a sneak peek of the Bravo series' June 13 reunion episode.

The sit-down goes off the rails after host Andy Cohen brings up an allegation that Teresa's daughter, Gia Giudice, told her uncle he could "do better" than his wife of nearly 20 years.

"I'm gonna call me daughter right now," Teresa says in the preview, to which Joe replies, "So she can lie for you? Of course she is. What, am I gonna make this up?"

When Gia picks up the phone, Andy asks the 22-year-old point-blank if she made the jab about her aunt. Her response?

"I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing," Gia explains over speakerphone in reference to Teresa's August 2022 nuptials to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, "that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa. And it's sad, zio Joe, that you're trying to call me a liar."