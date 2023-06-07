Inside the RHONJ Reunion Fight Between Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga That Nearly Broke Andy Cohen

Bravoholics have never seen Andy Cohen lose his s--t like this.
The ongoing season 13 fight between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga got so volatile during The Real Housewives of New Jersey's June 6 reunion episode that the Watch What Happens Live host screamed at both of the feuding sisters-in-law.
While rehashing the cheating rumor about Melissa that Teresa, as well as her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas, repeated to her brother Joe Gorga this season, the Bravo stars entered into a screaming match of epic proportions with the two talking over each other for several minutes.
"You should feel bad," Melissa yelled at Teresa. "You tried to break your brother's marriage, he has three kids."
However, Teresa maintains that isn't the case.
"No I didn't!" she replied before insisting, "I wish you all the happiness."
Melissa wasn't buying it, firing back, "You wish me all the happiness in the world, but you call my husband behind my back."
However, when Teresa tried to move on from the topic, Melissa interrupted, "No, not the next question. Don't swear on your children, it's weak."
The two then went back and forth calling each other weak until an exasperated Andy reached his breaking point.
"Hold on!" he yelled, unable to regain control of the conversation. "Stop!"
After a few more jabs between Teresa and Melissa, Andy unleashed on the co-stars. "I swear to god, you guys are like f--king kindergarteners," he reprimanded. "It's crazy, you don't grow!"
But the ping-pong match of fighting was far from over. "She's fake and phony," Teresa went in again, adding, "They just looked for an excuse not to come to my wedding. They're looking for a storyline."
Melissa replied, "Stop your stupid storyline s--t. You're the one who did it, not me."
And after Teresa told Melissa to talk to Louie about the affair rumor when he sat down for the reunion, Melissa referred back to last season's reunion when Teresa attacked Joe by calling him a "bitch boy."
"Now we need to talk to Louie, is he the biggest bitch boy now?" Melissa continued. "Louie wants to be part of the show! We got a new bitch boy! We got a master bitch boy now."
A defeated Andy had nearly given up trying to moderate at that point, but did sarcastically chime in once again with, "You guys should just keep talking over each other every f--king second."
After minutes of constant bickering between the family members, Teresa declared, "I can't wait to never f--king look at your face again after today," to which Andy joked under his breath, "OK, lemme know how that goes."
See how the feud plays out when The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion concludes with part three Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a complete timeline of Teresa's feud with the Gorgas.
