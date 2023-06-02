Proof Fast & Furious's Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Have Officially Ended Their Feud

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Feud with Vin Diesel

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back in the Fast & Furious family.

Six years after butting heads with co-star Vin Diesel, the actor confirmed that the two have made up. In fact, the two are in such a better place that Dwayne is even reprising his role of Luke Hobbs in an upcoming installment of the popular film franchise.

"The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for Fast X: Part II," he tweeted June 1. "Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve—and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

In an accompanying video, the 51-year-old explained how he quashed his beef with Vin, 55. "Despite having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," he said, explaining that they both chose to resolve their issues for "plans that are much bigger than ourselves."