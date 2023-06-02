Proof Fast & Furious's Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Have Officially Ended Their Feud

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back in the Fast & Furious family.
Six years after butting heads with co-star Vin Diesel, the actor confirmed that the two have made up. In fact, the two are in such a better place that Dwayne is even reprising his role of Luke Hobbs in an upcoming installment of the popular film franchise.
"The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for Fast X: Part II," he tweeted June 1. "Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve—and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."
In an accompanying video, the 51-year-old explained how he quashed his beef with Vin, 55. "Despite having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," he said, explaining that they both chose to resolve their issues for "plans that are much bigger than ourselves."
"Those bigger plans are the north star, as I always like to say," he continued. "In this case, the north star is the franchise that we love. The north star is the characters that we love."
Taking that and the continual support from fans over the years, Dwayne said it was "not a hard decision to make" to return to the franchise.
"It's a yes," he added, before quoting his character, "Daddy's gotta go to work."
Dwayne and Vin's feud dates back to 2016, when the two were filming The Fate of the Furious and Dwayne called out some of his male co-stars as "chicken s--t" and "candy asses" in an Instagram post. Though he did not use any specific names at the time, the former wrestler later confirmed that he did have bad blood with Vin during the shoot.
"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," he recalled in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating."
Dwayne went on to sit out on its follow-up, F9, in order to star in the 2019 spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. When production of a tenth Fast & Furious film began, Vin issued a public plea to his "little brother Dwayne" to return for another film.
"As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come," the actor wrote in November 2021 Instagram post, before sharing how he had previously made a promise to late co-star Paul Walker that the series would have a 10th installment. "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play."
However, Dwayne took Vin's note as an "example of his manipulation," telling CNN in December 2021, "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it."
He added at the time, "Regardless, I'm confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."
Fast X was released on May 19.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)