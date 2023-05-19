Is Teresa Giudice Leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey Over Melissa Gorga Drama? She Says...

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Talk RHONJ Finale Fallout & Exit Rumor

No need to flip a table over those Teresa Giudice rumors, Bravoholics.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is shooting down reports that she's leaving the reality show after 13 seasons over her falling out with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

"That's not true," Teresa exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on May 18. "Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere."

While RHONJ fans have seen Teresa's ongoing feud with the Gorgas fester over the past decade, things came to a head on the series' May 16 season finale with Melissa accusing Teresa of spreading a cheating rumor about her and the couple ultimately deciding to skip her August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I'm just so over it," Teresa stated, adding that she hasn't spoken to Joe or Melissa once outside of filming the season 13 reunion. "I've been dealing with this for 10 years."

While their falling out was painful, the 51-year-old is looking forward to finding peace without her family in her life.