Is Teresa Giudice Leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey Over Melissa Gorga Drama? She Says...

No need to flip a table over those Teresa Giudice rumors, Bravoholics.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is shooting down reports that she's leaving the reality show after 13 seasons over her falling out with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
"That's not true," Teresa exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on May 18. "Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere."
While RHONJ fans have seen Teresa's ongoing feud with the Gorgas fester over the past decade, things came to a head on the series' May 16 season finale with Melissa accusing Teresa of spreading a cheating rumor about her and the couple ultimately deciding to skip her August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
"I'm just so over it," Teresa stated, adding that she hasn't spoken to Joe or Melissa once outside of filming the season 13 reunion. "I've been dealing with this for 10 years."
While their falling out was painful, the 51-year-old is looking forward to finding peace without her family in her life.
"I wish them well," Teresa noted. "I just gotta focus on our family, what's right for me. It's very stressful. As you get older in life, you gotta focus on yourself and what makes you happy."
Teresa and Louie will certainly be happy reliving their star-studded nuptials when Bravo's Teresa Gets Married special airs Tuesday, May 23.
"I loved it," she gushed of the ceremony. "I had the most fun ever, we both did. We danced the night away."
As for Louie's favorite moment from the wedding, he recounted his first thought the moment he saw his bride walk down the aisle: "I made it as a guy. I met Teresa, she's amazing, And I got to that point where we were getting married and watching our kids, our families blend together—it was a beautiful moment."
Hear more from Teresa and Louie in the exclusive video above. RHONJ's Teresa Gets Married special airs Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
