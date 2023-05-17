Arnold Schwarzenegger's Look-Alike Son Joseph Baena Breaks Down His Fitness Routine in Shirtless Workout

Watch : Joseph Baena Talks Making Own Path as Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son

Joseph Baena promises to be back... in the gym that is.

The 25-year-old—whose dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger—has made a name for himself in the fitness industry. And now, he's breaking down his exercise routine for his Instagram followers.

"Today I tried this Full Body Endurance Circuit. It consisted of 6 super sets and totally wore the group out, but also pumped us up!," Joseph captioned a May 16 Instagram reel. "Completed it in about 1hr 20min, but think I can get a faster time on the next try."

He then issued a challenge to followers, asking, "How fast do you think you can complete this workout?"

As for the workout circuit in question?

"1. Battle ropes 6 x 30sec > 200 Elevated Crunches 2. 1 km Rows > 50 Pull-ups 3. 1 km Ski > 150 push-ups," Joseph broke down in his caption, while completing the circuit in the clip, "4. 1.2 mi Run > 200 Split Squats 5. 1.2 mi Assault Bike > 50 Dips 6. 8 Sled Pushes > 50 Squat Jumps (w weight vest)."