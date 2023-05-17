Arnold Schwarzenegger's Look-Alike Son Joseph Baena Breaks Down His Fitness Routine in Shirtless Workout

Joseph Baena promises to be back... in the gym that is.
The 25-year-old—whose dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger—has made a name for himself in the fitness industry. And now, he's breaking down his exercise routine for his Instagram followers.
"Today I tried this Full Body Endurance Circuit. It consisted of 6 super sets and totally wore the group out, but also pumped us up!," Joseph captioned a May 16 Instagram reel. "Completed it in about 1hr 20min, but think I can get a faster time on the next try."
He then issued a challenge to followers, asking, "How fast do you think you can complete this workout?"
As for the workout circuit in question?
"1. Battle ropes 6 x 30sec > 200 Elevated Crunches 2. 1 km Rows > 50 Pull-ups 3. 1 km Ski > 150 push-ups," Joseph broke down in his caption, while completing the circuit in the clip, "4. 1.2 mi Run > 200 Split Squats 5. 1.2 mi Assault Bike > 50 Dips 6. 8 Sled Pushes > 50 Squat Jumps (w weight vest)."
And as the bodybuilder noted, variety is key.
"I always love switching up my workouts every once in a while," the Dancing with the Stars alum explained in the caption. "Could be trying a new exercise, doing drop sets or even trying a new sport."
While he's now following in his father's bodybuilding footsteps, growing up the son of such a prolific person—Joseph learned Arnold was his dad when he was 10 years old in 2011—wasn't always easy.
And this includes rolling with the punches and dodging the online trolls.
"I think with anyone that's had a high-succeeding parent, it's just going to be difficult," he exclusively told E! News in April. "People always discredit them, say, 'You only got that because of your parents, you only got that because of X, Y and Z.' It's hard, but it's just something that you have to live with."
Joseph added, "Know within yourself that if you're putting in the work and you're actually doing it, then none of that should matter."