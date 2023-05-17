The Truth About the Future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Watch : Why Andy Cohen Lost His "S--t" at RHONJ Reunion Taping

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's relationship may have hit a roadblock, but not The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As the sisters-in-law's heated feud reached a boiling point during the Bravo show's season 13 finale May 16, multiple reports surfaced claiming that production has been halted as producers reassess the situation between the two estranged stars. However, as a source exclusively told E! News, there is a different story taking place behind-the-scenes.

"Contracts for next season have not gone out yet, but that's not uncommon as the season finale just aired and there is a tumultuous reunion coming up," the insider explained. "This has been an explosive season. The cast needs some time to relax and cool off while next steps are determined."

Indeed, emotions were high during the taping of the season 13 reunion, which was filmed on April 20. Even Andy Cohen admitted that he lost his cool at the shoot and "almost walked off at one point."