The Truth About the Future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's relationship may have hit a roadblock, but not The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
As the sisters-in-law's heated feud reached a boiling point during the Bravo show's season 13 finale May 16, multiple reports surfaced claiming that production has been halted as producers reassess the situation between the two estranged stars. However, as a source exclusively told E! News, there is a different story taking place behind-the-scenes.
"Contracts for next season have not gone out yet, but that's not uncommon as the season finale just aired and there is a tumultuous reunion coming up," the insider explained. "This has been an explosive season. The cast needs some time to relax and cool off while next steps are determined."
Indeed, emotions were high during the taping of the season 13 reunion, which was filmed on April 20. Even Andy Cohen admitted that he lost his cool at the shoot and "almost walked off at one point."
"I've gotta tell you, the level—I won't even say vitriol, I will say hate—between Teresa and Melissa," Andy shared on the April 24 episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live. "I've never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight."
Recalling how he was "so annoyed" by their antics, the host confessed to blowing a gasket in front of Teresa, for which he said he later apologized.
"I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s--t with her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," Andy remembered, adding that the nine-hour shoot was both "monumental and upsetting."
As he quipped, "I guzzled two tequilas after that."
RHONJ's Teresa Gets Married special airs Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The first installment of the reunion airs May 30.
For a complete breakdown of Teresa and Melissa's feud, keep reading.
