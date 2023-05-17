RHONJ: Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice's Feud Comes to an Explosive Conclusion Over Cheating Rumor

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 finale was the nail in the coffin for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's relationship.
During the Bravo series' May 16 episode, Danielle Cabral finally told Melissa about the cheating rumor Teresa and Jennifer Aydin heard from Margaret Joseph's ex-BFF Laura. But surprisingly, Melissa wasn't the least bit shocked to find out her sister-in-law had repeated the allegation that Melissa kissed another man who wasn't husband Joe Gorga.
Why?
"I've already heard this story and do you wanna know how? Through my husband," Melissa told Danielle. "Do you wanna know how I heard it through my husband? 'Cause his sister called him over to her house secretly without me to tell him this story behind my back."
Melissa then revealed how Teresa's now-husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas was actually involved in the cheating drama too.
"Six months ago, Teresa called Joe over with Louie because she heard a rumor about me and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over," she explained in her confessional. "How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him!"
Melissa added, "Pretty f--ked up sister-in-law I have, isn't it?"
Slamming the "baseless rumor," Melissa revealed why she stayed silent about Teresa and Louie's secret meeting with Joe.
"I had no intention of confronting her about this," she noted in another confessional. "Joe doesn't believe it. It's bulls--t. And because I wanted to let her have a peaceful six months leading up to her wedding, look what ends up happening. She has her minion make me look bad in front of everyone so everyone can hear the words 'Melissa's a cheater.' And I'm done."
Later, the entire cast began a heated discussion with Melissa labeling Teresa a "loser" and Teresa firing back, "Disgusting!" Joe and Louie even needed to be held back from a physical fight.
As for Teresa, she denied taking the rumor to Joe. "First of all, it wasn't his sister, it was Louie who was like, 'I want to tell your brother that all this is coming from Margaret so your brother can get in front of it,'" she said in a confessional. "So he was looking out for my brother and I never repeated it to anyone."
Needless to say, the explosive fight was the last straw for the Gorgas, who skipped Teresa and Louie's August 2022 nuptials and have been on bad terms with them ever since.
"How can I go and celebrate somebody else's marriage when they are the people constantly trying to destroy mine?" Melissa said. "I don't need to deal with toxic people that wanna bring me down, even if they come in the shape of your family."
Keep reading for a complete timeline of Teresa's feud with the Gorgas.
RHONJ's Teresa Gets Married special airs Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
