RHONJ: Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice's Feud Comes to an Explosive Conclusion Over Cheating Rumor

Watch : Melissa Gorga on Teresa Giudice Tension & Joe Giudice Bahamas Run In

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 finale was the nail in the coffin for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's relationship.

During the Bravo series' May 16 episode, Danielle Cabral finally told Melissa about the cheating rumor Teresa and Jennifer Aydin heard from Margaret Joseph's ex-BFF Laura. But surprisingly, Melissa wasn't the least bit shocked to find out her sister-in-law had repeated the allegation that Melissa kissed another man who wasn't husband Joe Gorga.

Why?

"I've already heard this story and do you wanna know how? Through my husband," Melissa told Danielle. "Do you wanna know how I heard it through my husband? 'Cause his sister called him over to her house secretly without me to tell him this story behind my back."

Melissa then revealed how Teresa's now-husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas was actually involved in the cheating drama too.

"Six months ago, Teresa called Joe over with Louie because she heard a rumor about me and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over," she explained in her confessional. "How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him!"